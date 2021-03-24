The boxing world continues to predict the winner of the Battle of Britain, and Iron Mike has joined in on the fun.

It was confirmed last week that the contracts had been signed by both parties ahead of the highly anticipated bout, with a date and venue all that’s left to be determined.

With the fight surely happening now, fans, journalists and boxers have started to offer their predictions for what’s set to be a battle for the ages.

One former boxing icon who gave his verdict was Mike Tyson.

Despite his love for AJ, Iron Mike believes that Tyson Fury will come out on top when the two Brits go toe-to-toe in the ring later this year.

Iron Mike told Haute Living: “Listen, you know I love f****** Joshua. But I really think this Tyson’s too elusive, he’s not gonna hit him.

“Listen, keeping it honest, I like Joshua a lot. Maybe he punches harder than Wilder, but he doesn’t punch faster than Wilder. If he doesn’t punch faster than Wilder, he’s not gonna f***ing touch this guy.

“That’s just what I think, he punches hard, but he doesn’t punch fast. If Tyson Fury can get away from Wilder’s fast punches, Joshua might be in trouble.”

Haute Living is not the first source Tyson has spoken to, as he also revealed to the BBC that his namesake is the favourite to win:

“It's very interesting, Joshua is a masterful puncher. But you can see his punches coming, he telegraphs his punches.

“And that's just a recipe for disaster if you're fighting Tyson Fury and you're telegraphing your punches - to a guy whose 6ft 7in, come on.”

Tyson’s video interview with Haute Living was posted to Twitter, and Iron Mike’s comments triggered some mixed reactions in the Tweet’s reply section.

Various users are claiming that Joshua should not be underestimated, especially given what he has already achieved in the world of boxing.

On the other hand, some other Twitter users believe the outcome will be similar to when AJ lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. via a technical knockout.

This definitely won’t be the last time Tyson is asked about the fight and it will be interesting to see if he ever changes his prediction.

It’s also worth noting that in the Haute Living interview, Tyson could not remember Deontay Wilder’s name, as he initially referred to him as “the black guy.”

A firm fight date and location should be announced soon enough, but until then, let the predictions roll on in!

