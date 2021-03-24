Are Manchester United having a good season or not?

It’s certainly a tough question to answer at this stage.

Finishing second in the Premier League is something that supporters probably didn’t expect at the start of the campaign given Liverpool and Manchester City’s dominance in recent years.

However, they also crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages as well as failing to win either domestic trophy. Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side do find themselves in the Europa League quarter-finals having finished third in their Champions League group, though.

Winning that competition as well as finishing second in the league would surely be seen as a decent season.

Failure to win the Europa League and finish anywhere other than second and some supporters will be disappointed.

While speculation will continue to surround Solskjaer’s future, what about the players at his disposal?

Who should stay and who should go?

Well, Manchester Evening News asked that question for every player in the squad.

The results?

Well, it turns out supporters want 11 players to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Take a look at the results and what percentage of fans want each player to be kept.

Players Man Utd fans want to keep

Shaw - 98% keep

Fernandes - 98%

Amad - 98%

Greenwood - 97%

Rashford - 97%

Wan-Bissaka - 96%

Henderson - 95%

McTominay - 95%

Telles - 92%

Pellistri - 92%

Mengi - 88%

Williams - 84%

Garner - 82%

Tuanzebe - 82%

Maguire - 82%

Laird - 75%

Pogba - 75%

Van de Beek - 73%

Lindelof - 72%

Bailly - 70%

James - 70%

Bishop - 63%

Dalot - 59%

Cavani - 54%

Players Man Utd fans want to sell

And those players with a bigger ‘sell’ percentage than ‘keep’.

Fred - 48%

Chong - 48%

De Gea - 44%

Grant - 36%

Lingard - 32%

Martial - 28%

Mata - 21%

Matic - 20%

Romero - 20%

Pereira - 7%

Jones - 5%

So, the player United fans want to keep the most is Luke Shaw. Who saw that coming 18 months ago? Meanwhile, only 28% of fans want to keep £45m-rated Anthony Martial and 52% of fans want to sell Fred - who has played 37 matches in all competitions this season.

Earlier this week, the left-back gave an interview in which he credited Solskjaer for playing a big role in his form this season.

"His man-management is second to none," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"The way he conducts himself in terms of how he speaks to the players, it gets the best out of them. You can see that. He deals with situations perfectly in terms of what is needed, especially at a big club like Manchester United.

"He takes the pressure off the lads and takes it all himself. Sometimes it is not fair because we are the ones on the pitch and we need to take our fair share too. For me, especially, from what I had before Ole came in, it is a total difference. It has pushed me to a new level."

