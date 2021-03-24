Randy Orton has been on WWE TV since April 2002, making his debut against Hardcore Holly on SmackDown and winning the match via a roll up.

To think that Orton, now 40, has been a main roster superstar for almost two decades is crazy.

The Viper's early career saw him feud mainly with Holly, before he soon stood face to face with none other than The Undertaker.

On a recent episode of the Broken Skull Sessions, hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin, Orton informed listeners that it was 'Taker who in fact lobbied for a match against him.

The Viper, who also mentioned how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn't a fan of The Deadman allowing him to perform a lot of offence, said:

“The position I was in that night, to work with him, [the main thing I thought] was how lucky and blessed I was,” Orton started.

“And for whatever reason, he saw something in me. And this was before any of the Evolution stuff, before Ric Flair, Triple H took a liking to me. This was him seeing something in me and him having something to do with being in the ring with me that night.

"And he gave me so much offense. So much offense. After the match, we get back up to gorilla [position] and Vince [McMahon] gives him s*** like ‘what are you doing out there?! What are you doing? Arm drags, hip toss, back drops, two dropkicks, double bump, come up!"

Orton then discussed how The Undertaker reacted to McMahon.

“So ‘Taker said something along the lines of ‘Vince, full circle man, that’s what we do. Isn’t that what we’re trying to do here? Get guys over? Like ‘that’s the position I’m in’ kind of thing."

The Viper, who is a 14-time World Champion in the company now, added:

“And I just remember sitting back there. I wasn’t a part of the conversation but a fly on the wall. I just remember thinking ‘Wow, OK’ [gestures his mind turning].

“And now here I am in the position I’m in. And one of the many instances where a guy back then who had been around and is a legend already is like ‘here you go kid, I’m gonna give you this.’

“What you choose you do with it is down to you and who you go on to become one day is up to you, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say you’re worth it.”

This if anything indicates the way in which 'Taker thinks about the company and respect for younger talent - cementing how great of a legend he is to the business.

