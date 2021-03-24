The Money Man is back at it again with the social media antics.

With Floyd Mayweather set for a huge payday from his upcoming bout with Logan Paul, many have criticized the 50-0 boxer for taking the fight just for the cash, and that his legacy would tarnish as a result.

The undefeated boxer is set to make around $100 million from the fight.

Following his 50th professional career win against Conor McGregor in August 2017, Mayweather announced his retirement from boxing.

Three and a half years later though, the American boxing icon announced that he was going to come out of retirement and take on Internet sensation Logan Paul in an exhibition bout.

The fight was initially scheduled for February 20, 2021, but has since been postponed. A new date has yet to be revealed by either party.

In the midst of the build up to the fight, Mayweather has been the subject of much criticism ahead of the fight.

From fighting some of the world’s best boxers, to going up against an 0-1 YouTube boxer, there’s some validity as to why certain individuals may be upset that Mayweather took the fight.

For the Money Man though, the words of his critics mean nothing as seen by his latest post on Instagram.

In the video, Mayweather starts to slowly hit a bag while small amounts of money falling to the floor. Then, the boxer begins to hit the bag more aggressively, and more money starts to drop behind him.

The caption of the post reads: “They’re worried about the legacy, I’m worried about the currency,” which also reflects how Mayweather feels with regards to his critics.

A clear message is broadcasted here: Money will always be Mayweather’s motivation.

Mayweather recently discussed this matter on the Disruptive Entrepreneur Podcast, where he said: “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35million.

“I can eventually probably make $50million, for just a regular fight.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures $100million or

more.

“Everybody thinks that ‘retired’ means at home with your feet up and picking up weight. I prefer to go out, still entertain and have fun.

“Just because I still go out, entertain and have fun doesn’t mean that I still wanna fight for 12 rounds.

“I think we’ve got a six-round exhibition. I think it’s gonna be very entertaining for the people, I think people are gonna love it.

“$35million for 12 rounds or $100million for six rounds – big difference.”

The Money Man continues to live up to his name even in ‘retirement’, and while fans look forward to the announcement of a new date for his fight with Logan Paul, Mayweather will be looking most forward to the whopping cheque he’s set to cash following the bout.

