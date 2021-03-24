A new venue for the WWE ThunderDome has been announced, with the company moving from Tropicana Field to the Yuengling Center on the night after WrestleMania 37.

WWE will bring its world-class viewing experience, WWE ThunderDome, to Yuengling Center as it remains in Tampa with a new residency starting with Monday Night Raw on April 12 at 8 pm ET on USA Network.

The move to Yuengling Center continues WWE’s longstanding relationship with the state of Florida and marks the next phase of WWE ThunderDome, which launched to critical acclaim last August at Amway Center in Orlando and has continued over the past four months at Tropicana Field in Tampa. Yuengling Center sits on the campus of one of Florida’s largest universities, the University of South Florida.

Featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, WWE ThunderDome provides an immersive viewing atmosphere and virtually brings thousands of fans into the arena via live video.

Discussing the change of venue, Kevin Dunn, who is WWE's Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Production, said:

“WWE takes great pride in providing our fans and network partners with cutting-edge production and one of the most interactive atmospheres in all of television every single week.

“We look forward to the next iteration of the WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center as we continue to take the fan experience to a whole new level.”

Over 650,000 fans have registered to watch WWE programming, whether it be RAW, SmackDown, or pay-per-view events in the ThunderDome.

All episodes of the Red and Blue Brand, as well as future PPVs will be produced from this location as of April 12.

There are three RAW title matches announced so far for 'Mania, with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defending his belt against Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley challenging Women's Champion Asuka for the gold and The New Day looking to retain their Tag Team Titles when they face AJ Styles and Omos.

Could we see three new champions come the first RAW airing at the Yuengling Center?

