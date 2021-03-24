As Conor McGregor's team ready the final stages in agreeing a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier later this summer, the Notorious One has been speaking of his most impressive win to date.

The Irishman, 32, has won 22 fights since debuting in 2013, and has fought some of the best the sport has had to offer.

But, as McGregor revealed on social media to mark his eight-year career in the Octagon, the Dublin-born fighter hinted his best win was against Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

McGregor tweeted: "Best I’ve felt - 170. Best record/run - 145. Best performance - 155. What does this tell me? I’ve no idea but I love it hahahahaah."

His choice of bout would probably meet with popular opinion.

Referencing his UFC 205 main event bout in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden, McGregor floored his opponent three times on the way to winning the lightweight title.

Defeating the defending champion in destructive fashion, McGregor became UFC's first simultaneous two-weight champion.

Despite his imposing form in the the Octagon, McGregor however, has five defeats to his name, the latest coming against Poirier earlier this year.

Victorious against the Louisianan in their first meeting at UFC 178 at the MGM

Grand in Las Vegas, Poirier's stunning second-round TKO of McGregor evened the scores.

Both men will now be eyeing another shot at the gold, after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his official retirement last weekend is set to vacate the belt.

And the stakes will surely be high for McGregor, as he seeks to return to the top of the mountain. If he can recapture his most devastating of wins against Alvarez, who is to say he cannot do so.

