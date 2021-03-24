Daily Digest: Katarina Johnson-Thompson says COVID-19 will determine Olympic success

In today’s news: Katarina Johnson-Thompson stresses the impact COVID-19 will have on the Olympics, Man City come up short in their Champions League quarter final and the venue for the Women’s Scottish Open is confirmed.

Johson-Thompson says COVID-19 will determine Tokyo success

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has admitted that succeeding at this summer’s Olympic Games will be decided by who has coped best with the pandemic.

The 28-year-old won her first world heptathlon title at Doha in 2019, and also took gold in the same event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking to BBC, the British athlete stressed that some gold medal hopefuls have had their preparations severely hampered because of coronavirus.

“All I can do is make sure I have the best prep,” she said. “The Olympics will be won and lost on whoever has handled the pandemic the best.

“There are going to be so many people who would have been champion but who aren't going to be because of the pandemic. I find that fascinating.”

City’s Champions League hopes dented after Barcelona defeat

Manchester City suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals, as their quest to reach the last four took a huge hit.

City, who were without captain Steph Houghton, struggled to contain a rampant Barcelona side that has scored 99 league goals so far this season.

Asisat Oshoala scored the first in the 35th minute, before Mariona Caldentey converted from the spot, following Demi Stokes’ trip on Oshoala.

Chloe Kelly then missed a massive chance to put the visitors back in the tie as her penalty was saved by Sandra Panos.

Substitute Jenni Hermoso slotted home a late third after Alexia Putellas hit the post.

The second leg takes place next Wednesday at the Academy Stadium.

Fife’s new Dumbarnie Links course to host Scottish Women’s Open this summer

The Dumbarnie Links golf course in Fife will be the venue for the rebranded Trust Golf Scottish Women’s Open this August.

The course was designed by former Ryder Cup golfer Clive Clark and has been open for less than a year so far.

Though the pandemic halted much of the 2020 season, Clark received a lot of praise from those who were fortunate enough to play the course

Speaking of his excitement for hosting such a prestigious event, Clark said: “We are looking forward to showcasing our beautiful course to the global audience that follows professional golf.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing how the world’s best women golfers take on the challenges of Dumbarnie Links as well as partnering with Visit Scotland and Trust Golf.”

Inaugural Under-19’s Cricket World Cup likely to be postponed

The first-ever Under-19’s Women’s Cricket World Cup could be delayed by up to two years according to reports.

The ICC had planned to contest the inaugural edition of the tournament this year, with Bangladesh the favourites to host, but the growing impact of the pandemic has cast doubts over the possibility of staging such a competition.

Speaking to Sportstar, a BCCI source said: “We haven’t been able to host any junior cricket – men and women – this season owing to the pandemic and same is the case for most other countries,”

“Since it’s a new event, it would be best in everyone’s interest if the event is deferred by two years so that all the teams will get enough time to put up their best show and make the event a grand success.”

Amber Hill believes the Olympics will still have a special atmosphere

British skeet shooter Amber Hill says that the Olympics still has the potential to be exciting even if overseas fans are unable to attend.

"It's a real shame, but I completely understand the reasons," the 23-year-old confessed.

"But I know my family and friends are always watching and supporting no matter what time and where it is."

Hill boosted her chances of going to Tokyo by winning gold at the women’s skeet at the World Cup in New Delhi, India last Sunday.

The Berkshire born athlete made her Olympic debut at the Rio Games in 2016, before winning a Commonwealth silver medal in 2018.

