Leeds targeting Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou - The Verdict

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou, according to calciomercato.com.

The Cameroon defender signed for the Italian club during the summer of 2017 but his contract with the Turin side is set to expire this summer.

Calciomercato.com have reported that Nkoulou has no intention of extending his deal with Torino and Leeds are apparently interested in the defender.

Marcelo Bielsa previously coached the 75-cap international during his time with Olympique Marseille and he reportedly wants to bring Nkoulou to Elland Road.

This season, the defender has featured sporadically in the Torino starting XI, according to WhoScored, and has made eleven appearances for the Serie A side.

During February, he was given a run in the first team and started three consecutive games, where he helped maintain two clean sheets. Throughout this stint, he earned an average rating of 7.24.

So, should Bielsa take a chance on the out-of-contract defender?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie offer their verdicts below...

Tom Kelly

"It's exciting times at Elland Road. Since the club's promotion to the Premier League, the team's director of football Victor Orta has consistently spoken about the 'project' going on at the club.

"In a previous interview, Orta has spoken about how a key part of this project is anticipating talent in young players. In the case of Nkoulou, the defender doesn't fit the mould - he'll turn 31 before the end of the month.

"Therefore, Orta would be making a mistake going for the Cameroonian. Much like with Raphinha and Illan Meslier, they should go for a young player with bags of potential."

Sam Brookes

"Two years ago, Torino finished seventh in Serie A. If Leeds had tried to sign Nkoulou then, it would have been a great signing.

"However, Nkoulou and Torino’s stock have fallen since then. The Cameroon international was a regular starter last year when Torino dropped to 16th in the table and conceded 68 goals in the league. This season has not been much better, even though he has featured in less than half of their games.

"Leeds do need to bolster their defensive options this summer, but bringing in Nkoulou is not the right move at this stage of his career."

Josh Cole

"Whilst Leeds have produced some marvellous attacking football this season, their defensive naivety has cost them at times in the Premier League as they have conceded the fifth-highest amount of goals (47) and thus Bielsa will be determined to solve this issue in the summer.

"Indeed, both Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente have produced real signs of promise in the top-flight yet for both players to reach another level, they need more competition for position.

"Moving for Nkoulou makes sense as not only will it be cost-efficient, but Leeds will also be signing a player who has made 115 Serie A and 252 Ligue 1 appearances during his career.

"By using his experience to his advantage, the defender could add some solidity to a Whites side that will be determined to push on in the Premier League next season under Bielsa."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Earlier this month, Phil Hay of The Athletic spoke of how Leeds will need to gradually upgrade their squad to keep in line with FFP regulations.

"Well, by moving for Nkoulou, that's exactly what they could do. Indeed, the 30-year-old will be available on a free and has worked with Marcelo Bielsa before, so could be a good fit to come in and help the Leeds chief rotate more next season.

"Expectations will rise once again next time out as Leeds get more and more used to life back in the top tier.

"To that end, padding out the squad by leaning on an experienced operator such as the Cameroon star - someone already well-versed in Bielsa's tactics - without spending a penny in transfer fees seems like a bit of a masterstroke.

"Averaging more in the way of interceptions per game (2.4 via WhoScored) than anyone in the Leeds squad, he certainly looks like he could offer something."

