Ramires will always be synonymous with one of the most iconic moments in Chelsea's history.

With the Blues trailing Barcelona 2-0 in the 2012 Champions League semi-final second leg, Ramires' goal on the stroke of half-time led to the Premier League outfit coming back to draw 2-2, with Fernando Torres' late strike sending Gary Neville into hysteria.

The rest of that European campaign, as we know, is history.

Ramires was underrated during his time in England, but he finished his stint at Stamford Bridge with winners' medals from the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho rated him highly in his second spell as manager, but when Guus Hiddink took over, everything changed. The midfielder ultimately ended up moving to Jiangsu F.C in 2016.

It was a path well-trodden, but he resented accusations that he was simply moving to the Chinese Super League for the money.

"I see a lot of people saying that I came to China just for the money, but that's not true," he told Goal.

"If you look at the situation I was going through at Chelsea at the time of the transfer you will see that I was [Guus] Hiddink's last option in my position and this was frustrating me a lot."

It was an eventful spell in the Far East. Not long after his arrival, he was handed a four-game ban - one longer than the automatic suspension for a red card - at the behest of the Chinese Football Association.

That was for a bizarre altercation with a referee in Jiangsu's 2-1 defeat to Shandong Luneng. He totally lost his head - you can re-live that strange, chaotic incident below:

Ramires left China after three years and moved back to his native Brazil with Palmeiras, where he won three trophies.

However, he only lasted a year there before he left by mutual consent, writing on Instagram that his contract was being terminated for "personal reasons".

While he's still only 34, it seems his best years are long behind him. While he was reportedly being eyed up by a couple of clubs in Japan's J-League - where he could have followed in the footsteps of Andres Iniesta - he is instead considering hanging up his boots altogether.

Ramires' star faded very quickly after leaving Chelsea.

