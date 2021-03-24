Newcastle eyeing summer swoop for West Brom defender Kyle Bartley

Newcastle are monitoring West Brom defender Kyle Bartley ahead of the summer transfer window, as reported by The Telegraph.

What is the latest transfer news on Bartley?

The 29-year-old has multiple potential suitors, with Burnley also said to be keen on the centre-back.

How much is Bartley worth and when does his contract expire?

According to Transfermarkt, Bartley is currently worth £2.52m. However, his contract at the Hawthorns is set to expire in the summer.

This means that unless West Brom agree a new deal with him, he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

What are Bartley's stats this season?

The experienced defender has featured in 21 league games this term, and has helped the Baggies keep three clean sheets in their last five matches.

As per WhoScored, his average game rating in the Premier League in 2020/21 has been 6.86. This puts him above any of Newcastle's current crop of defenders - Ciaran Clark is the Magpies' highest-rated centre-back with an average mark of 6.70.

At 6 foot 4, Bartley is a dominant presence in the air, winning 73 aerial duels in England's top division this year.

Striker Joelinton is the only Newcastle player who has matched that number.

What has Sam Allardyce said about Bartley?

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has been pleased with the contribution that Bartley has made for his side this season, despite the club looking as though they will drop down to the Championship next season.

Speaking back in January, as reported by the Daily Mail, Allardyce lavished praise on Bartley.

He said: "He’s a nice, big centre-half like I was. It was nice to see him doing the right things, getting blocks. A defender must always be judged on how they defend, not playing the ball out."

Would Bartley be a good signing for Newcastle?

Although West Brom have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, Bartley has performed well on a personal level. Only January signing Okay Yokuslu has received a higher average rating than Bartley from the current squad, according to WhoScored.

The team have been tougher to break down in recent weeks, as shown by their clean sheet record over the past month, and Bartley has been a mainstay in the side during this period.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have looked disorganised at the back for some time. Steve Bruce's side have kept just two clean sheets in 2021 as they have slipped down the table.

With Federico Fernandez out of contract in the summer, the North East side should be looking to make defensive reinforcements at the end of the season.

The West Brom defender has been directly involved in four goals more goals than Fernandez this season, indicating that he is a greater threat in the opposition box, and he has won 3.5 aerial duels per game to Fernandez's 1.9, as per WhoScored.

Bartley looks to be a suitable replacement Fernandez, who can come in and make a positive impact in 2021/22.

