Spurs news: Dean Jones delivers verdict on Gareth Bale's divisive admission

Gareth Bale recently revealed that he intends to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season but journalist Dean Jones believes there is nothing wrong with his stance.

Whilst on international duty with Wales, the temporary Tottenham man confirmed that he expects to return to Madrid and fulfil the final year of his contract.

He also went on to say that he used his loan spell as an opportunity to play regular football ahead of the Euros.

Some Spurs fan questioned why he didn't want to stay in north London but Jones defended the Welsh winger.

What did Jones say?

Speaking on Touchline Talk, Jones said that Bale never explicitly said he would join Spurs permanently and that people shouldn't be upset with the 87-cap international.

"I wasn’t too surprised by what Bale said. He’s just playing it straight," Jones shared from 17:16 onwards.

"As far as Bale is concerned, this is exactly what happened. He came to Tottenham to play football, he has a loan spell that ends at the end of the season and then he’s expected to go back to Madrid.

"There’s nothing to suggest right now that this won’t be the case because Tottenham haven’t made an offer for him and Madrid haven’t said he has to leave.

"He’s played it straight and nobody can’t be upset by what he’s said."

Why are Spurs fans surprised?

Prior to Bale's switch, the Real Madrid star had seemingly fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane and his chances for minutes on the pitch seemed somewhat limited.

Although he only returned on a year-long loan deal, some Tottenham fans would have hoped that Bale would have rediscovered his love for the game and signed for Spurs permanently.

However, this wasn't to be and some rival fans have joked on social media about how Bale has used Jose Mourinho's side as just an opportunity to gain match fitness.

How has Bale performed this season?

The 31-year-old only managed to play his first 90 minutes against Wycombe Wanderers during their 3-1 FA Cup victory in January. However, the wide man has exploded into form in recent times.

Prior to Spurs' blip in form where they suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb, Bale demonstrated his devastating attacking threat.

According to WhoScored, the winger recorded nine goal involvements across a period of six games.

If Bale can replicate this lethal form in the Euros, then his master plan of moving to Spurs may have certainly have paid off.

