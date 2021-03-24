Man Utd: Eric Bailly not given any guarantees

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly told Eric Bailly that he can't guarantee the defender first-team minutes during contract negotiations.

The 26-year-old joined Manchester United back in 2016 for a fee of £30m. However, after spending close to five years at the Red Devils, his time at Old Trafford may soon be coming to an end.

Journalist Duncan Castles has recently provided an update on Bailly's recent contract talks with the United boss.

What did Castles say?

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles spoke about the Ivory Coast international's current situation at the club.

"He’s been hindered by injuries and that’s hindered his playing time. But his playing time has also been limited by the decisions of the manager of who to play in defence," the journalist shared from the fourth-minute mark onwards.

"I understand that’s part of those contract discussions. He held conversations with Solskjaer and asked him about playing time and whether he could guarantee him playing time if he signed a new contract, and Solskjaer’s answer was that he couldn’t.

"This has contributed to Bailly’s doubts about whether Manchester United is the correct place to be."

Why does Bailly want to leave?

The United defender featured during the first leg of their Europa League clash against AC Milan but didn't play when the squad traveled to Italy for the second.

According to Sky Sports, the 36-cap international believed this to be the 'last straw'. A close friend of the United man revealed that he feels the club have disrespected him and he believes he will never be a first choice under Solskjaer.

Furthermore, Bailly also reportedly believes the club only want to offer him a new deal so the Red Devils can command a larger fee in the summer transfer window.

How often has Bailly featured this season?

This season, the defender has missed six games through various injuries but when he has been fit, Bailly has only started seven Premier League games.

Furthermore, it's clear to see that Bailly has been predominantly used as cover for the first team and has been deployed mainly in the Europa League and cup competitions.

However, it was certainly an interesting decision to not include the defender in the club's second-leg tie against AC Milan.

All in all, it doesn't look like the easiest situation for him at the moment.

