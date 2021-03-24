Crystal Palace news: Dean Jones delivers verdict on managerial situation

Journalist Dean Jones has highlighted that Crystal Palace needs to make a big managerial decision this summer.

After arriving at the club in 2017, it seems that Roy Hodgson's tenure could potentially be coming to an end in the coming months.

Jones recently explained how the club has reached a decisive moment regarding their managerial situation.

What did Jones say?

Discussing the topic on Touchline Talk, Jones had this to say about Palace's managerial situation from 8:33 onwards: "I think Palace are at a real crossroads here and they’re really unsure about what to do.

"Hodgson is a safe pair of hands and you’re not going to be relegated, basically.

"The flip side of it is that you always want to be more ambitious. You want to see who’s out there and who can take you to another level.

"You’re probably going to look for a younger coach next and somebody who’s more in tune with the modern game."

How has Hodgson performed at Palace?

When the former England manager arrived at the South London club, he did what he needed to do. Frank de Boer was sacked after just five games in charge at the dawn of the 2017/18 season and the Eagles needed somebody to come in and steady the ship.

Hodgson did exactly that.

The Palace boss guided the club to 11th in the table that season, and went on to record similar finishes for the next three seasons. Currently, the club sit 12th in the Premier League and the possibility of relegation now appears to be off the cards.

Is a young coach what they need?

Although it appears to be the modern way to recruit a young, tactical coach who can play an exciting brand of football, Palace will understandably be hesitant to hop on the bandwagon.

Prior to Hodgson's appointment, De Boer led the charge for Palace but only lasted 77 days at Selhurst Park, as club hierarchy made a radical change to help salvage their season.

In the case of the south London club, they may need somebody with Premier League experience who can pull the club in a new direction.

Sean Dyche has recently been linked with a move to the Eagles, as the 49-year-old is reportedly interested in the club's new project.

