Would Chris Wilder be a good appointment for West Brom? The Verdict

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will be offered the West Bromwich Albion job in the summer if Sam Allardyce leaves, the Mirror have exclusively revealed.

Following various disagreements with the Blades board, according to Sky Sports, Wilder left his role at Brammall Lane via mutual consent in mid-March.

However, his absence from the dugout might not be too long, as he could possibly return this summer.

The Mirror have shared that if Allardyce departs the Hawthorns, then it will be the former Blades boss who gets the opportunity to take the role.

Allardyce replaced Slaven Billic in December and was offered an 18-month contract with the Baggies. However, there is a break clause in the contract which can be exercised during the summer.

The 66-year-old was brought into the club to help steer a relegation-bound West Brom away from the drop. However, the club are currently ten points from safety with nine games to go.

With the club seemingly destined to fall into the Championship next season, would Wilder be a good appointment for West Brom?

GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Josh Cole have their say below...

Sam Brookes

"Chris Wilder would appear to be a very good choice for West Brom if they decide to part ways with Sam Allardyce. There can be few better options to take the side back up to the Premier League if they do get relegated in May.

"However, the Baggies ought to be cautious when considering appointing Wilder. Having spent almost two years in the top-flight with a modest Sheffield United side, Wilder may have got a taste for the top division, and could feel that he deserves another crack at managing a top-flight club.

"Therefore, does he have the motivation to drop back down to the Championship to try to get a team promoted again? That is a big question, and one that West Brom will have to think about carefully. If they are unsure of the answer, they may be better off approaching someone else."

Jonathan Gorrie

"What could West Brom offer Chris Wilder that he didn't just experience at Sheffield United?

"This is a side who completely undid their good work under Slaven Bilic last season by not backing him in the summer transfer window, only to turn to Sam Allardyce a few months later and allow him to bring in more players in January.

"Destined for a return to the Championship amid uncertainty as to a potential takeover, West Brom's muddled up thinking doesn't exactly suggest it's the best place for Wilder, who reportedly clashed with his higher-ups at Bramall Lane.

"Right now, West Brom just don't offer much certainty that he'd even be given scope to rebuild."

Josh Cole

"Although Sheffield United's form this season in the Premier League has been dismal, it came as somewhat of a shock when they opted to part ways for Wilder earlier this month.

"The architect behind their astonishing rise from the third-tier, the former Northampton Town boss played a major role in helping to develop the likes of John Lundstram, Chris Basham and David McGoldrick into first-team regulars in the top-flight.

"During his previous season at Championship level, Wilder guided the Blades to promotion by playing an exciting brand of football which saw them score 78 goals in 46 games.

"If West Brom are relegated to the second tier and Sam Allardyce decides to leave the Hawthorns, Wilder is the perfect candidate to bring them back up again."

Christy Malyan

"I can't see West Brom doing much better than Wilder. He worked on a comparative shoestring at Sheffield United and still took them all the way from the depths of League One to the top half of the Premier League.

"It's worth questioning how replicable that is considering Wilder has a special relationship with the Blades, but ultimately you're taking about a manager who has already proved he can get teams promoted and keep them in the Premier League despite considerable odds.

"Throw in the tactical savviness of deploying overlapping centre-backs and the fact he's been able to improve players - like John Fleck, Enda Stephens and Chris Basham - over an extended period of time, and he ticks all the boxes for me."

