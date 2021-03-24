Bristol City news: Dion Sanderson transfer update revealed

Bristol City's inconsistent 2020/21 campaign suffered another low last weekend as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rotherham United at Ashton Gate.

Since opting to replace former manager Dean Holden with Nigel Pearson last month, the Robins have made a mixed start to life under the guidance of the 56-year-old.

Impressive victories over the likes of Swansea City and Birmingham City have been countered by underwhelming displays against Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham.

With the Robins facing yet another year in the second-tier, it will be intriguing to see how they conduct their business in the upcoming transfer window as they look to push on next season.

Whereas Pearson will be looking to put his own stamp on his team, it has been revealed that City will not be looking to sign one of Wolverhampton Wanderers' prospects this summer.

According to Bristol Live, the Robins are not interested in signing Dion Sanderson despite being linked with a move for him earlier this month.

The Wolves defender, who is currently on loan at Sunderland, is thought to be the subject of considerable interest from the likes of Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Since joining the Black Cats on a temporary basis, Sanderson has made 21 appearances for the club in League One.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Sanderson has produced a number of impressive displays in League One this season which has resulted in him earning an average WhoScored match rating of 6.72, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that the Championship is famed for.

Furthermore, when you consider that fellow central-defenders Alfie Mawson (7.22) and Tomas Kalas (7.0) have achieved better scores than the 21-year-old this season in the second-tier, it could be argued that a move for him would have been a waste of funds as he may not have been able to overtake this duo in the pecking order.

Providing that Pearson decides to extend his stay at Ashton Gate at the end of the campaign, it will be interesting to see whether he can use his vast amount of managerial experience at this level to his advantage when it comes to signing quality players.

Having previously achieved promotion with Leicester City in 2014, the Robins boss may be able to replicate this success in the future if he gets his recruitment spot on this summer.

