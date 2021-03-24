Southampton star Danny Ings should reject Manchester City this summer

Southampton striker Danny Ings has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, according to Sky Sports News.

What is the latest transfer news involving Ings?

City are eager to bring Erling Haaland to the club but Ings has been identified as a more attainable target.

Ings' current deal is set to expire in June 2022 and he is yet to agree to terms that have been on offer for some time.

How much is Ings worth and when does his contract expire?

Ings joined the South Coast club for £20m in July 2019, and his worth has not changed much since then. Transfermarkt currently value him at £19.8m.

The forward has just over a year remaining on his contract. This indicates that the coming months could be crucial, as Saints must either tie Ings down to a long-term contract, sell him in the summer, or risk losing him for free in 2022.

What are Ings' stats this season?

Ings has scored eight top-flight goals this season in 22 matches. Only Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have scored more from City's roster of talented stars - none of whom are out-and-out strikers.

The former Burnley attacker has also delivered in crucial moments for his side this term. He has scored match-winning goals against Burnley, Aston Villa, Brighton and Liverpool in 20202/21.

In comparison, Gabriel Jesus has found the net on seven occasions in the league, but only one has been the match-winning strike for Pep Guardiola's men.

What has Ally McCoist said about Ings?

Ings has shown his class at Southampton over the last two years, and former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has tipped him to thrive at Manchester City if he moves to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday, McCoist said: "If you’re asking me do I think Danny Ings would get into that side and score goals – absolutely!

“That’s what he does, he scores all sorts of goals, tap-ins, chips, headers, everything, of the goalkeeper, rebounds – he’s a top, top finisher.

“I know Southampton fans will be shouting at the wireless, but that’s something that excites me, he’d score goals for fun at City.”

Should Ings stay at Southampton?

Whilst McCoist seems confident that Ings would do well at City, the forward's past experience at Liverpool may suggest that he would be better off rejecting a move away.

During his time on Merseyside, Ings suffered two serious knee injuries which hampered his development. Yet even when he was fit, he was far from a guaranteed starter.

He could face the same issue at City. Whilst his statistics may be similar to those managed by Jesus this year, the Brazilian is five years younger, meaning that he has time on his side when compared to the England international.

Guardiola has also opted to play with a 'false nine' on occasions across the course of the campaign, suggesting that there may not even be a role available for Ings if he makes the switch at the end of the season.

It seems doubtful that Ings will become a first-choice regular at City, so he may want to stay at Southampton and continue to find the net consistently for them instead.

