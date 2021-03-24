Nottingham Forest news: Reds eyeing up swoop for 24-year-old attacker

After deciding to replace former manager Sabri Lamouchi with Chris Hughton earlier this season, Nottingham Forest would have been aiming to kick on in the Championship under their new boss.

However, despite initially making a positive start to life at the City Ground by losing just one of his opening seven games in charge of the Reds, the 62-year-old has hit a stumbling block in recent weeks.

A run of six league matches without a win has allowed strugglers Rotherham United to move within seven points of Forest who occupy 17th place in the standings.

Although this is currently a healthy points advantage for the Reds, the Millers still have four games in hand over Hughton's side and will be determined to hunt them down.

Although the Forest boss will be focused on guiding his side to safety during the closing the stages of the season, he may already be looking at ways to bolster his squad this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are keeping tabs on Blackpool striker Jerry Yates ahead of a potential swoop during the upcoming transfer window.

The forward, who is understood to be valued at £2m by the Tangerines, has enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign at Bloomfield Stadium and is thought to be attracting interest from Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City as well as Forest.

By netting 14 of his 16 goals this season in League One, Yates has helped Blackpool emerge as contenders for a play-off place.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how poor Forest have been in attacking scenarios this season, a move for Yates could turn out be somewhat of a masterstroke by Hughton if the Blackpool man is able to hit the ground running in the second-tier.

With Lyle Taylor, Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray scoring a combined total of just 10 goals in all competitions, the arrival of a player who is in the form of his life may give the Reds a much-needed boost heading into the 2020/21 campaign.

Currently averaging a better WhoScored match rating (6.83) than this aforementioned trio whilst also taking 1.8 shots per game, Yates could bring some firepower with him to the City Ground if Forest opt to splash the cash on him.

Although signing the forward will be somewhat of a risk due to the fact that he has only played 29 games at Championship level during his career, it may be worth taking a punt on him this summer.

News Now - Sport News