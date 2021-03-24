Aston Villa: Twitter reacts as Ollie Watkins says he wants to lean from Harry Kane

Football fans have responded to Ollie Watkins' claim that he's looking to learn from Tottenham striker Harry Kane during the international break.

Thursday 18th March will be a day that the Aston Villa striker will always remember, as Watkins received his first international call-up.

Talking to reporters during a press conference, Watkins revealed how he's looking forward to learning from the England captain Kane.

"I've spoken to him a couple of times and he's a really nice guy," the Villans man said about the Tottenham talisman.

"I just asked him how he's trained, what he does and how he looks after himself - I just want to get some inside knowledge of how he works.

"I think he's got everything really and he's definitely something I can learn from and see how he works on a day-to-day basis."

Since Watkins' press conference, a number of fans have taken to Twitter to react to the Villa striker's comments.

Although the 25-year-old had heaps of praise for the England captain, a handful of users on social media took this as an opportunity to criticise Kane.

Many accused the current Premier League top goal-scorer of being a cheat. One fan commented, "Learn how to cheat and get away with blatant thuggery every week," in response to Watkins comments.

Furthermore, a number of users specifically highlighted his diving, with one fan replying to Sky Sports' tweet by sarcastically saying "learn to dive?".

Kane came under fire recently as he was awarded a controversial penalty during Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa. With the ball running out of play, the England striker stepped over the ball and towards Matty Cash, who went to ground to block in the incoming cross.

The Villa defender ultimately tripped Kane and Mike Dean pointed to the spot. This decision sparked quite the debate following the game and former Lilywhite Gary Lineker labeled the striker's antics as "a tad unscrupulous".

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Without a doubt, Kane has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League. This season, Kane has provided 30 goal contributions across 27 top-flight appearances.

However, it's becoming a cause for concern for how the Englishman has acted in other areas of his game.

During his most recent Spurs outing against Villa, you could argue that it was rather clever that he managed to draw a foul from Cash. However, it's largely been perceived as rather unethical.

Alluding to Watkins comments, Kane is a player who has an array of attributes that makes him a dangerous striker. Therefore, he doesn't need to resort to tactics such as this.

