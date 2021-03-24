Emmanuel Eboue is a legend in his own right.

Sure, he wasn't the most talented footballer ever, but the former Arsenal and Galatasaray right-back was one of the sport's real characters.

He was still a pretty decent player, though, as is proven by the fact that he made 79 appearances for Ivory Coast's senior team during his career.

Eboue was named in Sven Goran Eriksson's squad for the 2010 World Cup and he started in all three of the Elephants' group games.

In the final fixture against North Korea, Eboue produced what is still one of the funniest moments in modern football history.

The 37-year-old pretended to understand a tactical message from North Korean coach Kim Jong-Hun to his captain on the sidelines, despite not knowing a single word of the language.

Eboue's actions were hilarious and footage of the the Ivorian's eavesdropping - which you can watch below - is still iconic to this very day.

Six years later, Eboue spoke about the incident in an interview with The Telegraph, revealing a hilarious encounter with the North Korean team at the airport after both sides had been eliminated from the World Cup.

"That time, I honestly don't know what was going on in my head at the time. But people aren't going to forget about it." Eboue said.

"When their coach called his captain over, I went close to him, nodded and said, 'OK, no problem, I understand, yeah?' He said to me, 'You speak Korean?' I said, 'No, but I understand a little bit' and he was laughing.

"It was funny, it was our last game so we were at the airport the next day with the Korean players and one of them came over to me and said, 'Eboue, you speak my language?' I said, 'Yeah'.

"So he says, 'OK, how do you say 'good morning' in Korean? So I shout, 'Yang!!!' and he literally fell on the floor laughing."

What a man!

