Man United transfer news: Caglar Soyuncu eyed as alternative to Jules Kounde and Pau Torres

Manchester United have identified Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu as a potential transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Soyuncu has cultivated a strong reputation since breaking into Leicester's starting XI, impressing with his almost kamikaze yet highly effective approach to defending.

From a stylistic perspective he's in a similar mould to David Luiz, and it appears he could follow the Brazilian down a similar path by securing a move to one of Europe's elite clubs this summer.

Man United's centre-back pursuit

According to a report from 90min.com, United have put Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Villarreal's Pau Torres at the top of their centre-back shortlist.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for a new defender in recent months and Kounde in particular has been consistently noted as a key target.

However, the same report acknowledges that scouts are continuing to search for alternatives in the event that they are unable to sign either Kounde or Torres.

Soyuncu is named on a list that includes Braga's David Carmo, Monaco's Benoit Badiashile and Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji.

Given the quality and consistency of Soyuncu's performances in recent years, United's interest is certainly well placed.

2019/20 surprise package

Soyuncu's debut campaign with the Foxes was thoroughly underwhelming. The Turkey international made just six appearances and at £19m it seemed that Leicester had made a rare transfer blunder.

But those who wrote Soyuncu off were sorely mistaken. He put his poor first season firmly behind him and exuded confidence, almost an air of brashness, from the heart of Leicester's defence during the 2019/20 campaign.

A keen distributor of the ball and a fierce competitor in one vs one situations, Soyuncu played his way into Matt Le Tissier's Team of the Season in a centre-back partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

What have Brendan Rodgers and Jamie Carragher said about him?

During an exclusive interview with Sky Sports back in November 2019, Brendan Rodgers lauded Soyuncu's fearless approach and impeccable defensive ability.

"He has been absolutely fantastic and he is only going to get better with experience," says Rodgers. "He will go to Old Trafford. He will go to Anfield. He is not frightened of anything.

"He is quick, he is aggressive. He can defend first and foremost. He has absolutely no qualms whatsoever of just smashing the ball over the stand. He wants to defend. But he can play football and that's important if you want to be a top team. You have to be able to defend but you have to be able to play and he can do that."

That's the thing about Soyuncu: he's both a modern day, ball-playing centre-back and a throwback to no-nonsense assets of yesteryear thrown into one.

There aren't too many elite defenders left in the game befitting of that description.

And Jamie Carragher also piled praise on Soyuncu following his brilliant opening to the 19/20 season: "He loves to defend. This is what he is about. Getting in front of people, being aggressive."

Would he be a good signing for United?

Question marks remain over Soyuncu's reliability and there are still moments in which his eagerness to win the ball back can leave his teammates exposed.

However, all of the fundamentals are in place for him to enjoy a glowing career with one of Europe's elite outfits and at 24 years old he's only going to flourish with age.

It all depends on how much United can secure his signature for. If they can secure a deal somewhere in the region of his Transfermarkt valuation, which currently stands at £36m, then they'd be foolish not to snap him up.

The £80m United paid to secure Harry Maguire from Leicester, though, has set the benchmark incredibly high and could count against them on the negotiating table.

