Queens Park Rangers news: Les Ferdinand makes admission about forward's future

After securing a 13th place finish in the Championship last season, Queens Park Rangers would have been hoping to push on in the current campaign under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

However, with just nine games left to play this year, the Hoops' progress has been small as they are currently drifting towards another mid-table finish.

Held to a 1-1 draw in their clash with Reading last weekend, QPR will be looking to get back to winning ways in the second-tier when they host Coventry City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on April 2nd.

Given that the Hoops' long-term goal is to return to the Premier League, the success of next season may depend on their recruitment during the upcoming transfer window.

With a host of QPR players set to be out-of-contract this summer, Warburton must decide who to keep and who to let go.

One of the individuals whose deal expires in June is forward Marco Ramkilde who has yet to make an appearance this season for the Hoops' senior side due to injury.

Making reference to the forward's situation, QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has insisted that the club will make a decision on his future when the 2020/21 campaign has ended.

Speaking at a fans forum (as cited by West London Sport) about Ramkilde, the former England international said: "We took Marco and we knew he had a good reputation as a young player.

"He'd had a few injuries and we were hoping that he was over those injuries.

"He came on trial with us and we liked what we saw, so we thought 'Let's give him a year's contract with an option and see how he goes - see if we can get him fit'.

"Unfortunately for Marco, that's not been the case.

"It's been one injury after another and it's been a disaster of a season.

"In the lockdown he went back home, he's come back now and we're seeing where he is.

"We'll assess it come the end of the season."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Ramkilde has been an outcast this season due to his ongoing struggles with injury, it would be somewhat of a shock if QPR decide to offer him a new deal.

As well as the uncertainty surrounding his fitness, the forward's lack of experience at this level is also a concern as he has only played one game in the Championship for the Hoops.

Furthermore, when you consider that the Hoops have the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne at their disposal, the 22-year-old may find it difficult to overtake this particular duo in the pecking order.

For QPR to move forward as a club, they need to overhaul their squad this summer and draft in players who know exactly what it takes to succeed in the second-tier.

By sanctioning Ramkilde's departure, the Hoops may give him a chance to rebuild his career at a new club who can guarantee him first-team football.

