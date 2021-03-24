Quiz: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Leicester City players?

Leicester City's impressive 2020/21 campaign continued last weekend as they beat Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The Foxes booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in 39 years as a brace from Kelechi Iheanacho and a strike from Youri Tielemans secured a superb 3-1 win.

Currently third in the Premier League standings, Leicester will fancy their chances of ending the year on a high by sealing a Champions League place and reaching the final of the FA Cup.

Whilst the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez have produced truly unforgettable moments for the Foxes in recent years, not every player has been as successful as this duo.

During Leicester's escapades in the lower divisions, countless players came and went whilst even the Premier League years have seen a fair share of poor transfer decisions by the club.

Although the Foxes are renowned for having a brilliant recruitment system, our quiz takes a look at some of the individuals who slipped under the radar at the King Power Stadium by failing to make an impression during their respective spells at the club.

Can you name these completely obscure Leicester players?

Test you knowledge below!

1 of 15 Who is this former Leicester player? Tom Lawrence Molla Wague Gary Mills James Pearson

News Now - Sport News