Newcastle news: Steve Bruce theory mooted by journalist

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes Mike Ashley will only consider sacking Steve Bruce if Newcastle drop into the bottom three.

Amongst Newcastle supporters, Bruce has become a hugely unpopular figure on Tyneside, as a number of fans have campaigned for his dismissal.

However, O'Rourke has voiced his opinion and he believes that Ashley will only get rid of the manager should the club drop into the relegation zone.

What did O'Rourke say?

Speaking on Touchline Talk, the journalist had his say on the situation at St. James' Park.

"I think the issue with Mike Ashley is as long as he doesn’t see Newcastle in that bottom three, I don’t think he’s overly fussed," O'Rourke said from the 3:12 mark onwards.

"If they stay in the Premier League, then that’s mission achieved. He probably just wants that Premier League TV money coming in every season.

"I think if they drop into the bottom three, then he might have to act."

How have Newcastle performed recently?

Just prior to Christmas, the Magpies sat 12th in the Premier League and were eight points above the relegation zone.

Nearly three months later, their results have spiraled and Bruce's side are now 17th in the league and just two points above the bottom three.

Furthermore, the club have picked up just two victories in their last 20 outings and recently suffered a demoralising defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. A victory against a fellow relegation-battling side would have helped Newcastle steer clear of the drop but the Geordies ultimately suffered a 3-0 defeat.

What is Mike Ashley's official stance?

The Northern Echo have reported that Ashley is still supportive of the Newcastle boss and he will not be looking to intervene and instigate his dismissal from the club.

According to the report, it would cost around £4m to let Bruce and his management team go, so it's likely that we're going to see the manager remain at the Newcastle helm.

