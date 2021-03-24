Crystal Palace transfers: Dion Sanderson eyed amid recruitment drive

Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign Wolves defender Dion Sanderson this summer, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Sanderson?

Sheffield United and Huddersfield are also interested in signing the player, who is currently on loan at Sunderland, at the end of the season. The centre-back is yet to commit his future to any club as he is focusing on trying to help Sunderland earn promotion from League One.

How much is Sanderson worth and when does his contract expire?

The 21-year-old could be sold for as little as £2m this summer, according to the report.

His contract at Molineux is set to expire next year, meaning that the upcoming transfer window may be Wolves' last chance to get a suitable fee for the youngster.

What are Sanderson's stats this season?

Sanderson has featured in 21 league games for Sunderland this term, and has not missed a minute of the side's last nine League One matches.

The Black Cats have conceded just 27 goals in their 35 fixtures in England's third tier - the best defensive record in the division. By comparison, Palace have shipped 47 top-flight goals in 2020/21 - only four sides have conceded more.

Sanderson has played his role in ensuring Sunderland's backline has been tough to break down. As per WhoScored, he has blocked 11 shots this year with Cheikhou Kouyate and Gary Cahill being the only Eagles players to have blocked more efforts.

What has Kevin Phillips said about Sanderson?

Sanderson has made the most of his loan spell in the North-East, and has impressed the Black Cats' former striker Kevin Phillips.

Speaking last week to Football Insider about the young defender, Phillips said: “Sanderson has been sensational since he has come into the side."

“He has settled in so well. He can defend but he is also a threat going forward and we have seen that with the goal he scored."

Would Sanderson be the right fit for Palace?

It was revealed earlier this month that the South London club want to move to a more sustainable model moving forwards. The team have as many as 12 players out of contract this summer and want to rely on youth more in the future.

With this in mind, Sanderson meets that criteria perfectly. He is a young, promising talent who has gained invaluable experience in a lower division, and now appears ready to make the step up given the apparent interest in him.

The Eagles currently have the likes of Cahill and Scott Dann at the heart of their defence, players who are in the twilight of their careers. Realistically, they are unlikely to be at Palace for much longer merely because of their age, so it is time to start looking ahead and building a side that can start a new era at the club.

Bringing in Sanderson would send a clear message that Palace are moving to a fresh approach that can serve them well for years to come.

