Harry Kane has been in sparkling form for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

In the Premier League, England's captain has scored and assisted goals at a rate that's put him in contention to win the coveted PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

Kane's 27 appearances in the English top-flight in 2020/21 have yielded 17 goals and 13 assists, an average of 1.11 contributions per game.

The numbers from the Spurs superstar speak for themselves and he'll now be eyeing a place in the top 10 most prolific individual seasons in Premier League history.

At the time of writing, Kane is seven goal contributions away from equalling the tally set by the player currently occupying 10th place on that list.

That man is Cristiano Ronaldo and you check out the Portuguese's record from 2007/08 with Manchester United and the rest of the top 10 below, courtesy of Squawka.

10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 2007/08) - 37

Games: 34

Goals: 31

Assists: 6

9. Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1995/96) - 38

Games: 35

Goals: 31

Assists: 7

8. Robin van Persie (Arsenal, 2011/12) - 39

Games: 38

Goals: 30

Assists: 9

7. Didier Drogba (Chelsea, 2009/19) - 39

Games: 32

Goals: 29

Assists: 10

6. Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 2004/05) - 39

Games: 32

Goals: 25

Assists: 14

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 2017/18) - 42

Games: 36

Goals: 32

Assists: 10

4. Luis Suarez (Liverpool, 2013/14) - 43

Games: 33

Goals: 31

Assists: 12

3. Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 2002/03) - 44

Games: 37

Goals: 24

Assists: 20

2. Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, 1994/95) - 47

Games: 42

Goals: 34

Assists: 13

1. Andy Cole (Newcastle United, 1993/94) - 47

Games: 40

Goals: 34

Assists: 13

Cole and Shearer's remarkable individual efforts came during 42-game seasons, but that doesn't make their eye-catching tallies any less impressive, with both averaging more than one goal involvement per match.

Shearer and Henry are the two players who feature in the top 10 twice, which is why they're viewed by many as the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

The latter remains the only man to have reached the 20-mark for both goals and assists in a single campaign since the English top-flight's rebrand in 1992/93.

Salah is the only player in the top five who is not an out-and-out striker by trade and the Egyptian's 32-goal haul in 2017/18 is the still the most in a 38-game season.

Kane isn't going to get anywhere near Salah's record this season, but he certainly has a chance at equalling or surpassing those in the bottom five of the list.

Over to you, Harry.

