Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was hurt by the way his time at Manchester United came to an end.

The England international enjoyed 12 successful years at Old Trafford, winning six Premier League titles, three League Cups and the Champions League in 2008.

However, six years on from United's European triumph, he was shown the door at the end of David Moyes' disastrous single season in charge. Looking back on his exit, Ferdinand told the High Performance Podcast - which GMS has an exclusive partnership with - that he was unhappy with how his departure was handled.

Speaking in March 2020 about the moment he was told he was leaving, Ferdinand told Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes:

"The way my career ended at Manchester United, it was almost like the book wasn't closed. I've not even said bye to the fans. There's not been a parting of the ways.

"You normally get an idea if you're going to get a new deal or not, either one way or the other, before the last day of the season. Someone comes to you, the CEO Ed Woodward, would come to you normally and go 'we're not giving you a deal' or 'we know you're not going to sign so look for pastures new at the end of the season'.

"I didn't get either of them. Last day of the season we play Southampton, game finishes and I come in the changing room and the directors and stuff always come into the changing room, home and away, and just shake the players' hands.

"So Ed Woodward came in, and then just stood next to me - or sat next to me - at that point, after the game, my boots all still on etcetera, and just said 'listen we're not going to renew your deal. Thanks for your services at the club, you're free to go and speak to other clubs about what you're going to do'.

"And I was like, wow! Is that the way it's going to end? Surely you could have given me a heads-up before, so I could have actually had a little bit of a goodbye with the fans.

"At that moment, I was just numb. I was just sat there like 'whoa'!

"Because it got to so late in the season, it was the last day of the season, I thought, well, there's probably going to be a role for me here somewhere doing something, whether playing or coaching/playing or whatever, or given an option to do something because they surely would have told me something before this day.

"But it never happened, and I just felt that I deserved to be able to say bye to the fans, to people at the club, to dinner ladies, Cath on reception. But I just wasn't afforded that kind of time to do that, and I was bitter for a little while if I'm honest."

Reflecting on what this said about the way the club was being run a year on from Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement and David Gill stepping down as chief executive, Ferdinand believed it showed that the club's hierarchy had lost their way and were not treating loyal players correctly.

He added: "That's what really made me start thinking, 'this place isn't being run properly. This isn't how the best team in the land, in Europe, in the world, should be doing things'.

"And then after that I'm seeing the way that other players who'd done 10 or plus more years at clubs leave their club, and I'm thinking 'wow, I didn't get this. This is mad'."

Ferdinand's annoyance may surprise some given the highs he reached with the Red Devils. But he clearly felt the manner the situation was handled didn't reflect the high standards United had set for themselves during his time at Old Trafford.

As many of the guests on the podcast will tell you, showing humility and respect can often be a bedrock for high performance, and Ferdinand's departure is in many ways indicative of how the Red Devils have slipped in recent years.

Since Ferguson left in 2013, United have won just one FA Cup and the Europa League, while they have only finished inside the top four on three occasions. United's poor treatment of Ferdinand and their struggles on the pitch are very much symptoms of the same problem.

For more incredibly insightful interviews with elite sportsmen, women and entrepreneurs, make sure you subscribe to the High Performance Podcast on iTunes.

News Now - Sport News