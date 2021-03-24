Man United's transfer plan for Donny van de Beek - The Verdict

Manchester United are open to parting with Donny van de Beek this summer, 90min has reported.

The Dutch international moved to Old Trafford last summer, making the jump from the Eredivisie to the Premier League.

However, the former Ajax man has ultimately failed to live up to expectations. He's started just twice in the English top-flight and Bruno Fernandes has flourished ahead of him.

After spending less than 12 months at Old Trafford, it now seems that the 23-year-old could be departing Manchester.

According to 90min, the Red Devils are open to including van de Beek as a makeweight in their future transfer deals.

United are worried that if they were to sell the Dutchman this summer, they wouldn't recuperate anything near the £40m they paid for him.

Therefore, they intend to use the midfielder as a bargaining chip to help lure their top targets to Old Trafford.

It's alleged he's already been offered to Dortmund, in the hope that it could see Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho move the other way.

But is this the right approach or should the Red Devils be looking to give van de Beek more time to prove himself?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie have their say below...

Tom Kelly

"It's vital to stress the importance of signing either Haaland or Sancho, as a single acquisition could potentially shape United's performances on the pitch for the next decade.

"They both look like generational talents but the Norwegian striker has emerged as Solskjaer's top priority - the 20-year-old has scored 21 goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

"Given the current financial climate, it's unlikely that United will be able to afford huge fees this summer. However, they won't want to pass up on a golden opportunity to sign the goalscorer.

"But by offloading van de Beek or including him as part of the deal, this provides a genuine opportunity for Solskjaer to land his top target."

Sam Brookes

"Back in October and early November, Paul Pogba was not a guaranteed starter for United. However, he turned his form around just a couple of months later by chipping in with some important goals.

"Van de Beek can do the same.

"Right now, it is difficult for the Dutchman to get in the side due to the presence of Fernandes. Yet there is a way to get them both in the team.

"If the Red Devils sign a high-quality centre-back this summer, they may only require one defensive midfielder next term. This will free up a spot further forward, and that could see van de Beek come into the equation. Don’t write him off just yet."

Josh Cole

"Handed the chance to prove his worth to Solskjaer last Sunday in United's FA Cup clash with Leicester, van de Beek once again struggled to impose himself on the game and was eventually replaced by Bruno Fernandes in the second-half.

"A shadow of the player who set the Eredivisie alight at Ajax, the Dutchman has only managed to produce a measly total of two goal contributions which has been dwarfed by the creativity illustrated by Fernandes who has been directly involved in 36 goals in all competitions this season.

"When you consider that van de Beek is averaging the worst WhoScored match rating (6.26) for a midfielder at Old Trafford, United ought to cut their losses and cash in.

"Given that his contract isn't set to expire until 2025, the midfielder could still be sold for a sizeable fee. Transfermarkt value him at £31.5m, which covers most of United's initial investment."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely not.

"United have previously given up on signings far too quickly with the likes of Memphis Depay, Angel di Maria and even Jonny Evans impressing elsewhere after being sold at the first real opportunity.

"Clearly, van de Beek hasn't exactly hit the ground running this season but he's been in and out of the side, with Solskjaer seemingly opting to play Fernandes as much as he can.

"That, surely, isn't a long-term plan given the effects of this season's congested schedule will only be exacerbated by an international tournament this summer.

"Don't give up on him, Ole."

