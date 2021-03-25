Should Man United swoop for Wolves' Pedro Neto? The Verdict

Manchester United are interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto, the Sun has reported.

Although it's ultimately been a season to forget for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, the Portuguese winger has been a shining light at Molineux this year.

Based on WhoScored statistics, Neto has been a stand-out performer for Wolves this season, as he's achieved the highest average rating in the squad with 7.13.

His performances this season haven't gone unnoticed and Manchester United are reportedly considering a £50m+ deal.

The Red Devils are in the market for a right winger and Neto has emerged as an option for United - who have previously tried and failed to bring Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

It seems like the 21-year-old could be the cheaper option with Transfermarkt valuing Sancho at £90m. So, should United swoop for the Portuguese prodigy?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Josh Cole offer their verdicts below...

Tom Kelly

"This could prove to be an extremely wise move from United.

"Last, summer, it was clear that they wanted Sancho and after chasing the Dortmund youngster all summer, a move never materialised.

"He's still mooted as a long-term target for United, but Neto is a wonderful Sancho alternative and looks likely to be a cheaper addition.

"According to WhoScored, Neto is in the top ten in the Premier League for completed dribbles per game and the 21-year-old is only going to further improve."

Sam Brookes

"Neto would fit in perfectly at United. Solskjaer has put his faith in youth over the last couple of seasons, and the Portuguese winger matches that age profile.

"Neto’s statistics speak for themselves. This season, as per WhoScored, he has outdone Mason Greenwood and Daniel James in terms of completed dribbles and key passes, indicating that he currently poses more of a threat in the final third.

"Meanwhile, his versatility means that he can play in any of the three positions behind the striker, which could allow him to push Marcus Rashford for his place next term. This would likely see the English forward step his game up, and would ensure that there is fierce competition for a spot in United’s attack."

Jonathan Gorrie

"It's hard to suggest United don't need a promising young player with ten direct goal contributions this season.

"Still, what United appear to lack most is a central striker. With Edinson Cavani linked away, Anthony Martial criticised and Mason Greenwood still developing, strengthening through the middle looks a much better use of funds this summer.

"Won't someone think of Donny van de Beek too? While not his natural position, he is an option to play out wide along with the likes of Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Martial.

United are too well-stocked out wide to ignore their glaring problem."

Josh Cole

"Whilst Neto has enjoyed a fine season to date at Wolves, Solskjaer ought to think twice about splashing the cash on him this summer.

"With his existing deal set to run until 2025, the winger will command a significant fee as his club will likely use Diogo Jota's sale last year as a benchmark for any future fees as Liverpool were forced to pay £41m to secure his services.

"United already have James and Greenwood at their disposal.

"Whilst a renaissance in form by James has resulted in him starting four of his side's last five league fixtures, Greenwood has already netted 22 goals at senior level for United and thus it may be a mistake by the Red Devils to spend big on Neto.

"They ought to instead focus on improving other positions during the upcoming transfer window."

