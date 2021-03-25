Turkey's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign got off to the perfect start on Wednesday evening.

Senol Gunes' team hosted Holland at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul and they recorded an impressive 4-2 victory.

Turkey took the lead in the 15th minute through experienced striker Burak Yilmaz, the Lille man's deflected effort creeping past Tim Krul.

Nineteen minutes later, Yilmaz scored his second of the night from the penalty spot after a clumsy foul by Donyell Malen on West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

The game appeared to be over as a contest just 30 seconds into the second half when Hakan Calhanoglu's speculative long-range effort found its way past Krul to make it 3-0.

However, Holland came roaring back into the game. Davy Klassen pulled a goal back in the 75th minute, before Luuk de Jong made it 3-2 around 60 seconds later.

Another memorable comeback in Istanbul appeared to be on the cards, but Yilmaz extinguished Dutch hope with a sensational free-kick nine minutes before time.

It really was a night to remember for Turkey and one football fan has highlighted how Yilmaz emulated Cristiano Ronaldo with his brilliant hat-trick.

Footage of the Turk's efforts against Holland alongside Ronaldo's famous treble versus Spain in a 3-3 draw at the 2018 World Cup shows that the goals are incredibly similar.

Check out the brilliant video for yourself...

The strikes from the pair are almost identical, so much so that it's a little bit spooky.

Ronaldo's hat-trick against Spain is, of course, the superior of the two, as his three goals came against his country's arch enemy at a World Cup.

His iconic free-kick that flew past a helpless David de Gea was also a dramatic last-minute equaliser for Portugal, rather than one that regained a two-goal advantage like Yilmaz's.

But Yilmaz's hat-trick against Holland was still mighty impressive and only the legendary Hakan Sukuer has scored more goals for the Turkish national team than the Lille man.

News Now - Sport News