Roy Keane is reportedly on the verge of completing a sensational return to management with Celtic.

Football Insider claim Keane, who has spent the last couple of years working as a pundit on Sky Sports, is in talks with the Scottish giants to become their new manager.

A Celtic source has reportedly told Football Insider that discussions are already underway and that the club are ‘ready’ to offer the Irishman the job.

Keane hasn’t worked as a head coach since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011.

He previously worked for Sunderland but has since been employed as Martin O’Neill’s assistant with the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

He hasn’t worked in football since leaving Forest in 2019 but is now poised to land one of the most coveted jobs in British football.

Keane vs Gerrard Part II?

If Keane is appointed, the Manchester United legend will once again find himself in direct competition with Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard, who recently helped Rangers seal their first Scottish league title since 2011.

Gerrard prevented Celtic, whose manager Neil Lennon resigned in February, from winning a 10th successive title earlier this month.

Keane's reaction to Rangers winning league

Keane was on Sky Sports after Rangers wrapped up the title. When asked if he had any words of celebration for the Scottish outfit, the former midfielder replied: “For Rangers? No.

“Listen, it’s been a tough year for Celtic but they’ll bounce back next year like all great clubs do.”

Perhaps Keane knew then that the Celtic job was a possibility.

Some Celtic fans on social media reacted to that particular clip, which unsurprisingly went viral, with tweets such as: “Give Roy Keane the Celtic job, he dislikes Rangers.”

And it seems there’s now a good chance that the wishes of those supporters is about to come true.

Keane played 13 times for Celtic at the end of his illustrious career following his shock exit from Man Utd in 2005.

The 49-year-old is still regarded as one of the most fearsome and outspoken characters in football, and his arrival has the potential to shake things up drastically at Celtic Park.

Celtic also 'close' to appointing director of football

Football Insider are also reporting that Celtic are close to appointing a director of football.

Manchester City’s Fergal Harkin is close to joining the Scottish giants, according to the same outlet.

1 of 20 Let's start with an easy one. Which footballer do these eyes belong to? Dele Alli Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Cancelo Ander Herrera

News Now - Sport News