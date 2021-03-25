Jurgen Klopp's task this summer is to regenerate his side into Liverpool 2.0.

The champions' woeful title defence hints at an overhaul and there could be some high-profile departures including Mohamed Salah.

That would free up a spot in the Reds' attack and Klopp would not necessarily replace the Egyptian with a like-for-like.

Salah is the Premier League's joint top-scorer alongside Tottenham's Harry Kane, but there have been question marks against Liverpool's strikers, with Roberto Firmino having scored just six league goals this season.

With Liverpool looking to add goals, a shock report from Spain - namely, from Fichajes - has offered a surprise candidate: Luis Suarez.

Surely not. The Uruguayan scored 82 goals in his 133 appearances during his time on Merseyside, but more recently he was booed for his antics on his return with Barcelona.

According to the report, the club could be willing to overlook his strained relationship with the fans as they would prefer to bring in a more experienced striker.

Suarez doesn't really fit the bill of a Michael Edwards signing, but he is enjoying an incredible season with Atletico Madrid.

The Rojiblancos are top of La Liga, thanks in large part to the South American's 19 goals in 25 games.

Barcelona's decision to let him go, with Ronald Koeman having decided he was too old, looks very premature now.

Does that mean he would be the right man for Liverpool? Not necessarily. The extent of their demise this season implies there are no 'quick fixes' and that is exactly the sort of signing this would be.

Financially, it's going to be very difficult to pull off an Mbappe or a Haaland, though both strikers have been linked with a move to Anfield. They definitely fit the age bracket Liverpool would be targeting and Suarez simply doesn't - he's now 34.

Apart from the fact that there's no real reason for Atletico to let him move on, and that Suarez has seemed much happier in Spain than he ever was in England, this is one rumour which seems a little too far-fetched.

Liverpool fans love to indulge in nostalgia when it comes to reminiscing about the forward at his peak, but that's probably all it is for now.

News Now - Sport News