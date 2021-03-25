NXT returned on Wednesday night and continued to build towards next month's TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event.

This week, the Black and Gold Brand concluded with Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole signing an agreement for an unsanctioned match at the event, while LA Knight also made his debut.

Check out the full results from NXT below.

Raquel González & Dakota Kai def. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Zoey Stark

"Big Mami Cool" has claimed a pivotal victory ahead of her NXT Women's Title clash with Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Though the first-time team of Shirai & Zoey Stark impressed, they were no match for the seasoned duo of Raquel González & Dakota Kai.

González put Stark away with a huge one-arm powerbomb, then left The Genius of the Sky lying in tatters.

Bronson Reed def. LA Knight

The war of words between Bronson Reed and LA Knight finally came to the squared circle, and NXT's Colossal Superstar picked up a massive victory against one of the hottest free agent signings in NXT history. Reed put the braggadocios Knight away with a huge Tsunami splash.

Karrion Kross def. Oney Lorcan

Oney Lorcan was determined to get payback for his fallen tag team partner Danny Burch, who was injured last week at the hands of Karrion Kross.

While Lorcan fought valiantly against the unbeaten Kross, he too fell to NXT's doomsday deviant, with Kross picking up the win after a devastating elbow strike to the back to Lorcan's head.

Afterwards, the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Title addressed Finn Bálor, and The Prince answered the call. Bálor went face to face with the monstrous Kross, insisting he had discovered Kross' weakness: being overly driven by emotion.

NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER def. Drake Maverick in a non-title match

The Ring General made short work of Drake Maverick, defeating the plucky underdog due to referee stoppage.

But WALTER's night was not over, as he was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa. The Blackheart issued a challenge for WALTER's NXT United Kingdom Title for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

WALTER initially rejected the challenge until being struck by a bitter Ciampa slap. While Ciampa was left lying by a vicious Imperium beatdown, he got what he wanted as WALTER told him he'd "see him at TakeOver."

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon def. Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah w/Robert Stone

Robert Stone's apparent "generous" offer was enough to entice Mercedes Martinez to team up with Aliyah with original Jessi Kamea sidelined, but the freshly reformed Robert Stone Brand duo wasn't enough to dethrone the champions.

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon were victorious with Moon pinning Aliyah after dropping her with the Eclipse.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin def. Kushida in a non-title match

The Irish Ace already had his hands full with one of the world's best competitors in Kushida, and on top of that, had to deal with the presence of Legado del Fantasma.

But when Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza attempted to interfere against Jordan Devlin, the plan backfired, as Devlin got the victory with a bridging matchbook cover.

Incensed with the loss, Kushida took out his rage on Wilde & Mendoza. Meanwhile, Santos Escobar confronted Devlin, only to be interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The Heartbreak Kid spoke volumes without uttering a word, sliding a ladder into the ring, and Escobar and Devlin realized exactly what would be upon them at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole agreed to an Unsanctioned Match for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Fed up with the escalating warfare between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, NXT General Manager William Regal promised a solution and delivered in the form of a contract for an Unsanctioned Match on Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver where the black-and-gold brand would not be responsible for any injury they suffered.

Both rivals were more than happy to sign the agreement after a heated war of words, and they had to be restrained by security from once again tearing each other apart.

NXT continues every Wednesday on BT Sport. NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver will air live on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 on WWE Network.

