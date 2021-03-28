Kasper Schmeichel's view of high performance is an inspiration

If there was ever a Premier League player to have carved a career out for himself, it is Kasper Schmeichel.

While clearly an elite level goalkeeper, being the son of one of the most iconic keepers to have ever played in England certainly can't be easy. Much as leaving Manchester City just as they were taken over couldn't have been.

With that in mind, listening to what the Danish international has to say on the topic of high performance seems like a wise idea. After all, this is a man who won the league with Leicester City.

Pretty remarkable stuff. Logic defying, even.

Luckily, GIVEMESPORT's exclusive partnership with The High Performance Podcast - hosted by Jake Humphrey and Damien Hughes - allows us access to the nuts and the bolts of the conversations.

So, having all said all that, here are THREE key takeaways from Schmeichel's interview.

Make every day count

One of the most impressive aspects of his time at Leicester - even aside from the league title win - has been the pursuit of more success. While it would be easy to rest on such exalted laurels, the fact Leicester remain one of the best teams in England speaks to a group of individuals eager to improve every day.

That was evident in Schmeichel's response when asked to define the notion of high performance.

"High performance is performing to the maximum of your capabilities. To be realistic with what's achievable for someone that has your skillset, to absolutely maximise every single minute of every day to achieve your goals."

Courage in your convictions

To move to League Two from Manchester City takes a great deal of courage. Indeed, that sets any player a long road back to the top and, while he did return to the battle with the elite, there's clearly no guarantee on that front.

It's worked out for Schmeichel because of both his talent and his courage. It'd have been easy to sit on City's bench but, without that initial move, who knows what might have happened.

A lesson for us all.

"I think the ability to convince yourself of something is so important because, like I say, if you don't believe it yourself no one else is going to believe you.

"You can't convince anyone else. So you have to be so steadfast in your convictions."

Never be afraid to hit the restart button

On a similar topic, the Dane spoke of how he took the decision up himself to 'restart' his career. After failing to get off the ground with City, he waxed lyrical about the benefits of not feeling afraid to start again.

In any aspect of life, that's a liberating feeling.

"It's kind of like trying to get your WiFi to work and it won't," he said.

"You keep resetting it, keep resetting it and it doesn't work in the end. You have to turn off the computer and restart.

"It was the same thing for me. I had to restart my career."

For more incredibly insightful interviews with elite sportsmen, women and entrepreneurs, make sure you subscribe to the High Performance Podcast on iTunes.

News Now - Sport News