UFC 260 is this Saturday night. Headlined by the second contest between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and the challenger Francis Ngannou, the card looks set to be an absolute barnburner.

In the first contest between Miocic and Ngannou, the American (Stipe) ate a few big blows early on but was easily able to outwrestle his game, French-Nigerian opponent in the later rounds, scoring himself a routine decision win and retaining his heavyweight championship crown in the process.

Undeterred, Ngannou has continued to be a force in the UFC, racking up a highlight-reel of devastating KO finishes inside the Octagon both before and since the loss to Miocic.

'Predator' (as they call him) may just be the biggest power puncher in the history of the sport, and we have found the video to prove it.

Like the rest of you, nothing gets me more in the mood for a day at the office than watching a man three times my size smash another man's chin into orbit on YouTube.

Behold! "Every single Francis Ngannou KO! The biggest hitter in the UFC.

But, if you are unable to watch the killer-montage during your staff meeting this morning, no worries: I've taken the liberty of listing out a few of the best moments below for your reading pleasure.

Ngannou vs. Henrique (UFC on Fox 17, Dec 19, 2015)

Ngannou unloaded a barrage of punches on a game opponent in Henrique, forcing him back towards the cage.

Predator connected with a vicious left uppercut to knock Henrique off his feet, and then dived in with - my personal favourite move of all - a totally unnecessary hammer fist to his downed opponent. Did someone turn the lights off?

Ngannou vs. Arlovski (UFC on Fox 23, Jan 29, 2017)

Former UFC heavyweight champion and perennial heavyweight contender, Andrei Arlovski got a taste of what it's like to be hit by the Predator back in 2017. It didn't go well.

Ngannou caught Arlovski with a well-placed counter right-hook which separated his mind from his senses. Arlovski left with little to do but protect his head, as Ngannou punched his way to a KO/TKO win.

Ngannou vs. Overeem (UFC 218, Dec 3, 2017)

Overeem skilfully managed to evade Ngannou's power punches for an entire minute of the very first round but, after a wild swing and a miss from the English/Dutch MMA legend, Ngannou countered with potentially the single most-hellish uppercut seen in combat-sports history, the connection of which pointed The Reem's chin towards the heavens, as he went to sleep immediately. Cue: overkill hammer fists (love it!)

The list goes on, but I'll let the video speak for itself: Francis Ngannou is an absolute beast.

Can Ngannou beat the champion?

Since losing two-in-a-row to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis in 2018, Ngannou has been on an absolute tear.

The Predator has not just beaten, but knocked-out a murderer's row of elite heavyweight talent on route to his second title shot: Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos, and Jarzinho Rozenstruik (all KOs included in the video) - it doesn't get any tougher than that!

Miocic may have controlled the first bout vs. Ngannou but, make no mistake, if the video above is anything to go by, the Predator is a man to be feared, possessing the ability to send the world's toughest men to the canvas in a second.

Miocic may be the more technically proficient fighter, but bet against Ngannou at your peril! If the challenger connects, it could be game over at any moment for the champion.

News Now - Sport News