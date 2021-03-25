Kane has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021.

There is no doubting that The Big Red Machine has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career, which began almost three decades ago, back in 1992.

Kane captured the imagination of the WWE Universe from the moment he debuted as The Undertaker's brother, before going on to forge a career that will never be forgotten.

To celebrate his Hall of Fame induction, check out the most memorable photos from Kane's career.

News Now - Sport News