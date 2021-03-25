England Euro 2020 squad: Which 23 players should make it?
The international break is here.
However, this time around, it’s a little more exciting than usual. With a summer tournament just around the corner, there is an increased interest in all things international football.
Take the England squad announcement, for example.
There was a lot of reaction to the 26 players Gareth Southgate named ahead of this summer’s European Championships as we continue to determine which 23 stars the England boss will take to the tournament.
Southgate has an extremely tough decision on his hands but we’ve decided to help him out.
Using an already created Tiermaker template, we’ve ranked candidates from ‘Staying at home’ to ‘Guaranteed starter.’ As a result, it’s helped us compile a starting XI and a 23-man squad as well as those who shouldn’t be considered.
Let’s take a look at the results:
Staying at home
- Dele Alli
- Harry Winks
- Callum Wilson
- Joe Gomez
- Fabian Delph
- Mason Holgate
- Fikayo Tomori
- Danny Rose
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek
- James Tarkowski
- Tom Heaton
A number of decent players but we can’t see any of them making the 23-man squad this summer.
Joe Gomez would be in the squad if he regains fitness but with only nine Premier League matches, it looks as though the defender has run out of time.
Shouldn’t make the squad
- Jesse Lingard
- Eric Dier
- Callum Hudson-Odoi
- Mason Greenwood
- Lewis Dunk
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin
- Jude Bellingham
- Harvey Barnes
- Reece James
- Tammy Abraham
- Ross Barkley
- Kieran Trippier
- Conor Coady
- Patrick Bamford
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
- James Ward-Prowse
- Kelvin Phillips
- Nathan Redmond
- Tyrone Mings
- Alex McCarthy
- Aaron Ramsdale
All of these players have a better chance of making the squad but we think they might just miss out.
Jesse Lingard was a shock name in the latest squad announcement and he continued his fine recent form for West Ham against Arsenal. But we think he might just be edged out.
Jude Bellingham also made the recent squad but his lack of experience may cost him.
Reece James faces tough competition in the right-back slot and he could be the extremely unlucky one to miss out.
The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harvey Barnes, Patrick Bamford and James Ward-Prowse have enjoyed fantastic individual seasons but competition for places is just too strong.
Should make the squad
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Dean Henderson
- Danny Ings
- Michael Keane
Four players who we think deserve a place in the squad but their spot is very much up for debate.
As mentioned the right-back spot is extremely tough to call and, despite not yet receiving a call-up, we think Aaron Wan-Bissaka deserves a place.
Dean Henderson could be the third goalkeeper in England’s squad if he continues to keep David de Gea out of the United side.
Danny Ings needs to stay fit to be considered by Southgate but will surely be considered if he’s banging in the goals come the end of the season.
Michael Keane could beat the likes of Tyrone Mings, Lewis Dunk and Eric Dier to be the back-up centre-back.
On the bench
- Jordan Pickford
- Ben Chilwell
- Declan Rice
- James Maddison
- Kyle Walker
- Bukayo Saka
- Marcus Rashford
- Jadon Sancho
We’re fully aware that the entire squad is named on the bench during summer tournaments but this list contains players who are more certain of their place in Southgate’s squad. In truth, we can’t see any of these players being left out.
Kyle Walker’s place is probably most at risk due to the strength at right-back but everyone else can start getting themselves ready for the summer tournament.
Should start
- Nick Pope
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Luke Shaw
- John Stones
- Harry Maguire
- Jordan Henderson
- Mason Mount
- Phil Foden
- Raheem Sterling
- Jack Grealish
We believe these 10 players should be named in Southgate’s strongest starting XI for Euro 2020.
Nick Pope gets our vote in goal ahead of Jordan Pickford.
Despite being left out of the recent squad, we think Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best option at right-back with his incredible ability on the ball.
John Stones and Harry Maguire form a centre-back partnership with Luke Shaw getting the nod ahead of Ben Chilwell at left-back.
In a midfield three, we have Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount and Phil Foden.
Ahead of them, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling will play behind the only guaranteed starter…
Guaranteed starter
- Harry Kane
Yes, we think captain Harry Kane is the only England player who can be guaranteed a starting berth at the Euros if he’s fit. It just goes to show just how difficult Southgate’s task of picking this England squad is.
Final rankings
So, who will be heading to Euro 2020?
Based on purely our opinion, this is England’s 23-man squad:
- Nick Pope
- Jordan Pickford
- Dean Henderson
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Kyle Walker
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- John Stones
- Harry Maguire
- Michael Keane
- Luke Shaw
- Ben Chilwell
- Jordan Henderson
- Mason Mount
- Phil Foden
- Jack Grealish
- Declan Rice
- James Maddison
- Bukayo Saka
- Jadon Sancho
- Harry Kane
- Raheem Sterling
- Marcus Rashford
- Danny Ings
- Danny Ings