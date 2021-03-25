The international break is here.

However, this time around, it’s a little more exciting than usual. With a summer tournament just around the corner, there is an increased interest in all things international football.

Take the England squad announcement, for example.

There was a lot of reaction to the 26 players Gareth Southgate named ahead of this summer’s European Championships as we continue to determine which 23 stars the England boss will take to the tournament.

Southgate has an extremely tough decision on his hands but we’ve decided to help him out.

Using an already created Tiermaker template, we’ve ranked candidates from ‘Staying at home’ to ‘Guaranteed starter.’ As a result, it’s helped us compile a starting XI and a 23-man squad as well as those who shouldn’t be considered.

Let’s take a look at the results:

Staying at home

Dele Alli

Harry Winks

Callum Wilson

Joe Gomez

Fabian Delph

Mason Holgate

Fikayo Tomori

Danny Rose

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

James Tarkowski

Tom Heaton

A number of decent players but we can’t see any of them making the 23-man squad this summer.

Joe Gomez would be in the squad if he regains fitness but with only nine Premier League matches, it looks as though the defender has run out of time.

Shouldn’t make the squad

Jesse Lingard

Eric Dier

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Mason Greenwood

Lewis Dunk

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Jude Bellingham

Harvey Barnes

Reece James

Tammy Abraham

Ross Barkley

Kieran Trippier

Conor Coady

Patrick Bamford

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

James Ward-Prowse

Kelvin Phillips

Nathan Redmond

Tyrone Mings

Alex McCarthy

Aaron Ramsdale

All of these players have a better chance of making the squad but we think they might just miss out.

Jesse Lingard was a shock name in the latest squad announcement and he continued his fine recent form for West Ham against Arsenal. But we think he might just be edged out.

Jude Bellingham also made the recent squad but his lack of experience may cost him.

Reece James faces tough competition in the right-back slot and he could be the extremely unlucky one to miss out.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harvey Barnes, Patrick Bamford and James Ward-Prowse have enjoyed fantastic individual seasons but competition for places is just too strong.

Should make the squad

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Dean Henderson

Danny Ings

Michael Keane

Four players who we think deserve a place in the squad but their spot is very much up for debate.

As mentioned the right-back spot is extremely tough to call and, despite not yet receiving a call-up, we think Aaron Wan-Bissaka deserves a place.

Dean Henderson could be the third goalkeeper in England’s squad if he continues to keep David de Gea out of the United side.

Danny Ings needs to stay fit to be considered by Southgate but will surely be considered if he’s banging in the goals come the end of the season.

Michael Keane could beat the likes of Tyrone Mings, Lewis Dunk and Eric Dier to be the back-up centre-back.

On the bench

Jordan Pickford

Ben Chilwell

Declan Rice

James Maddison

Kyle Walker

Bukayo Saka

Marcus Rashford

Jadon Sancho

We’re fully aware that the entire squad is named on the bench during summer tournaments but this list contains players who are more certain of their place in Southgate’s squad. In truth, we can’t see any of these players being left out.

Kyle Walker’s place is probably most at risk due to the strength at right-back but everyone else can start getting themselves ready for the summer tournament.

Should start

Nick Pope

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Luke Shaw

John Stones

Harry Maguire

Jordan Henderson

Mason Mount

Phil Foden

Raheem Sterling

Jack Grealish

We believe these 10 players should be named in Southgate’s strongest starting XI for Euro 2020.

Nick Pope gets our vote in goal ahead of Jordan Pickford.

Despite being left out of the recent squad, we think Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best option at right-back with his incredible ability on the ball.

John Stones and Harry Maguire form a centre-back partnership with Luke Shaw getting the nod ahead of Ben Chilwell at left-back.

In a midfield three, we have Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount and Phil Foden.

Ahead of them, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling will play behind the only guaranteed starter…

Guaranteed starter

Harry Kane

Yes, we think captain Harry Kane is the only England player who can be guaranteed a starting berth at the Euros if he’s fit. It just goes to show just how difficult Southgate’s task of picking this England squad is.

Final rankings

So, who will be heading to Euro 2020?

Based on purely our opinion, this is England’s 23-man squad:

Nick Pope

Jordan Pickford

Dean Henderson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Kyle Walker

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

John Stones

Harry Maguire

Michael Keane

Luke Shaw

Ben Chilwell

Jordan Henderson

Mason Mount

Phil Foden

Jack Grealish

Declan Rice

James Maddison

Bukayo Saka

Jadon Sancho

Harry Kane

Raheem Sterling

Marcus Rashford

Danny Ings

Now, we’re sure that absolutely everyone will agree with us…

