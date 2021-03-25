The other half of the 'Brothers of Destruction,' Kane has been announced as the newest member of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

The message was delivered all the way from hell by his in-ring brother for many years, current Hall of Famer, the Undertaker.

In a touching segment towards the end of WWE show, The Bump, Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) was visibly taken aback when his long-standing tag-team partner (and mortal enemy at other times), the Undertaker delivered the news.

In what made for emotional viewing, 'Taker said:

"It is truly my honour to announce that you, Kane, will be the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, the class of 2021. Well deserved, much earned, and couldn't be more proud of you, brother."

The Big Red Machine could barely even believe he made this year's cut and even requested that the Phenom repeat the news, asking:

"Are you serious about that?"

To which the Undertaker responded:

I'm definitely serious! There's no Hall of Fame without Kane, I can promise you that!

As mentioned, the full clip really does make for some emotional viewing, as both men can be seen holding back the tears. It's definitely worth a quick watch if you have a spare 2 minutes. Check it out below:

The Devil's Favourite Demon, Kane will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame at the traditional Induction Ceremony that takes place during the build-up to WrestleMania.

The sport's flagship event will then take place just four days later on April 10.

Kane is not the only wrestler to make it into the HoF this year: The Big Red Machine will be inducted alongside such legendary names as JBL; the British Bulldog; the nWo; Molly Holly, and The Great Khali, among others.

