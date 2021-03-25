One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena has truly left his mark on the company after a phenomenal wrestling career.

Cena won the WWE Championship 16 times and set up camp at the mountaintop for several years, toppling some of the greatest names that have graced the sport.

The Rock, Chris Jericho, Batista and Triple H are some of the names that Cena has triumphed over, dropping multiple Attitude Adjustments (AA) and knuckle-shuffles along the way to victory.

But the question is, which one of those wins tops the rest? Scroll down below to find out the top 10 greatest John Cena WWE title wins...

10. Unforgiven 2006

Against all odds, and in dramatic fashion, Cena clinched the title at Edge’s expense and in his own back yard of Canada.

The ball was in Edge’s court in terms of what type of match they would participate in, to which he chose Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

The match ended after both Cena and Edge were on harmonious ladders, to which Cena performed the AA off the top and put the Canadian through two tables and collect the title.

9. Hell in a Cell 2013

Cena took on Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Championship after an arm injury.

Del Rio targetted his arm the entire match and it ultimately ended after Cena countered his Backstabber to inflict a devastating AA. He made the three-second tap to reclaim the world title once more.

8. WrestleMania 26

There was a huge build-up to this event, which included the legendary Bret Hart and Vince McMahon, with Cena siding with the former against the authority.

Cena secured the title over Batista on the biggest stage. As his opponent prepared to perform his signature move the ‘Batista Bomb’, Cena jumped over the shoulders and managed to pull him to the ground.

He then proceeded to lock in a Stepover Toehold Facelock (STF) to which Batista tapped and Cena reclaimed his crown.

7. WrestleMania 25

The year before his triumph over Batista, Cena had in fact won the Championship with an impressive show of strength.

Cena faced off against Edge and Big Show in a Triple Threat match. Plenty of action took place outside of the ring, as well as in it, but Cena stole the headlines after lifting both men above his head at the same time to set up the AA, before dropping Edge and pinning Big Show to win his second title.

6. WrestleMania 29

Once in a lifetime, they said. Of course, this proved not to be the case.

Having lost the title to The Rock the year before, WrestleMania 29 was the chance for redemption - to which he succeeded.

In what was an evenly fought contest, the match ended as The Rock attempted a Rock Bottom on Cena, to which he swiftly reversed and drove his opponent into the canvas with a perfectly applied AA and got the crucial three-count.

5. Elimination Chamber 2010

This meeting was an eagerly awaited match that involved seven Superstars. Champion Sheamus, Randy Orton, Triple H, Ted DiBiase, Kofi Kingston, and Cena himself.

Cena faced off against Triple H as the final two wrestlers standing, to which Cena got him in an STF and forced him to tap out, securing Cena’s eighth WWE world title.

4. Survivor Series 2008

Cena found himself victorious once more against Chris Jericho, in a match that was full of counters.

But Cena illustrated his brute strength to the crowd by lifting Jericho straight off the squared circle and pulled off a monstrous FU that there was no getting up from, sending the crowd wild as Cena’s hand was held aloft as the new champion.

3. Breaking Point 2009

This match had an interesting stipulation.

If anyone interfered on Randy Orton’s behalf, he would have immediately lost the title. From Cena’s perspective, this wasn’t needed.

After almost 20 minutes of action, Cena got the upper hand and forced Orton to say the words “I quit” after locking him in a one-armed STF with a handcuff.

2. WrestleMania 21

Cena reclaimed the title at the hands of John “Bradshaw” Layfield at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

JBL dominated the encounter but Cena got the upper hand after dodging a Clothesline from Hell to perform a well-executed FU to win the title.

1. Money in the Bank 2014

This goes down as his greatest triumph of all. Not only because of the match itself but in the manner he achieved it.

Similar to his Elimination Chamber success four years prior, eight Superstars were competing for both the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight title.

Cena and Orton were the last men standing and John performed an impeccable AA on top of Kane which left Triple H and Stephanie McMahon open-mouthed at the announcer’s table. Cena quickly climbed the ladder and collected both belts to become the unified champion.

What are your thoughts on our list? Do you agree? Are there any other John Cena moments that should have been listed or that we could not see? Get in touch and let us know!

