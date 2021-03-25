Shawn Michaels is one of the few WWE icons who announced his retirement and actually stayed retired. Well, at least for the most part.

Since stepping away from the ring in 2010, HBK has wrestled just one match and it came at Crown Jewel in 2018.

He teamed up with Triple H to turn back the clock against The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane) in Saudi Arabia.

It's a match that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, given how badly it went, with the best part coming when Kane's mask and hair literally fell off.

Since that infamous night, we haven't heard a whisper about Michaels returning to the ring again.

But never say never. This is WWE after all.

While fans absolutely respect HBK's decision to retire, there is one dream match they would LOVE to see... Shawn Michaels vs Adam Cole.

On NXT this week, the Hall of Famer appeared to actually tease just that, crossing paths with Cole backstage.

The pair shared a look before WWE cut to a commercial break, sending fans on social media into a frenzy.

NXT's official Twitter account even went as far as posting an image of the two with the caption 'one can dream', adding further fuel to the fire.

Surely HBK couldn't come out of retirement... could he?

Michaels has suggested in the past that he sees a striking resemblance between himself and Cole, perhaps suggesting he'd be willing to get in the ring with the NXT star.

"I certainly see what everybody is talking about [the comparisons]," he told WWE's The Bump last year.

He’s unbelievably talented, he’s charismatic. And so yes, I do, I certainly see the comparisons. I’m always flattered by that, Adam is an absolutely fabulous dude.

"He has carried the banner of NXT in a way that is going to be tough to match."

Just imagine if Michaels and Cole did go toe-to-toe. That's a dream match right there.

