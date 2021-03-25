Euro 2020 is under three months away.

The upcoming tournament has added a little more spice to the current international break.

What we really mean is that nobody has gouged out their own eyes yet in the absence of Premier League football.

Fans will be using this week's World Cup qualifiers to look towards the Euros, but they'll also be keeping an eye out for their respective teams' biggest stars on the international stage.

Fortunately, England's top flight is brimming with global talent and nearly every nation who will be taking part this summer has at least one familiar face.

Let's take a look at the best.

Turkey: Ozan Kabak

Cenk Tosun is currently on loan at Besiktas, which means Kabak - as the Premier League's only resident Turkish international - wins this one by default. Let's hope things start working out for him a bit better at Anfield.

Italy: Jorginho

Chelsea's great Italian tradition has seen the likes of Gianfranco Zola and Gianluca Vialli grace Stamford Bridge, but Jorginho is the latest.

Wales: Gareth Bale

No arguments here. It's just a pity Bale doesn't intend to stay longer at Spurs after he confirmed he's planning to return to Real Madrid.

Switzerland: Granit Xhaka

Xherdan Shaqiri is the only other Swiss player in the Premier League. Xhaka is renowned for his moments of ill-discipline, but he's also capable of scoring rockets and on his day, he's a decent enough centre-mid.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel

Now this was a tough one and an honourable mention certainly goes to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Schmeichel edges it as a Premier League champion in 2016 and his consistent performances for Leicester.

Finland: N/A - Finland don't have any current Premier League players, but they do have a couple of familiar faces in Norwich's Teemu Pukki and Rangers' Glen Kamara.

Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne

Even with the departures of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois, we've still got the likes of Youri Tielemans and Toby Alderweireld from the Red Devils. There is no surpassing De Bruyne, though, arguably the world's best in his position.

Russia: N/A

Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk

There will be lots of Premier League talent on show in the Netherlands' games: Donny Van de Beek and Steven Bergwijn to name just a couple. *IF* Van Dijk is fit, though, what a boost it will be to have the best centre-back on the planet back.

Ukraine: Oleksandr Zinchenko

The Manchester City left-back has made 14 appearances in their latest title charge. Pre-injury, Andriy Yarmolenko might have been considered.

Austria: N/A

North Macedonia: N/A

England: Harry Kane

On course for *yet another* Premier League Golden Boot, Kane has 30 goal contributions in 27 league games this season. It's arguably the best season of his career yet and he's one of the only England players who is guaranteed a start.

Croatia: Mateo Kovacic

He's largely kept his place under Thomas Tuchel and will be facing England in the group stages.

Scotland: Andy Robertson

Robertson is no longer the undisputed best left-back in the league - with compatriot Kieran Tierney and England's Luke Shaw running him close - but he's still Scotland's most established star.

Czech Republic: Tomas Soucek

Nine goals for a defensive midfielder so far this season. That's not bad, is it?

Spain: Rodri

Rodri has quietly pulled the strings in the Man City midfield, racking up more minutes than any other player under Pep Guardiola this season.

Sweden: Victor Lindelof

On his day, Lindelof is a solid centre-back - but he does still have far too many erratic moments.

Poland: Jan Bednarek

Southampton have taken a huge dip in form in recent months but Bednarek is typically a rock at the back.

Slovakia: Martin Dubravka

Recently back in the Newcastle team, Dubravka has kept 27 clean sheets in his 92 Premier League appearances.

Hungary: N/A

Portugal: Bruno Fernandes

Never mind half the Wolves team, there are countless Portuguese talents at City too. Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo have both flourished under Guardiola. In the absence of Van Dijk, Ruben Dias has been the top flight's standout centre-back. But it's impossible to look past the impact Fernandes has made at Manchester United and he's the favourite for Player of the Year.

France: Paul Pogba

Les Bleus' squad is *dripping* in world-class talent but Pogba is the best of the Premier League's contingent, which features Hugo Lloris, Kurt Zouma, Moussa Sissoko and Olivier Giroud.

Germany: Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan has been hotly tipped to win Premier League Player of the Year after taking his performances for City up a notch, scoring 12 goals.

