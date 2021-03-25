Rio Ferdinand's Manchester United memories are dripping with a high performance mindset

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Manchester United expected to win silverware every year when he was at the club.

The 42-year-old played over 450 games for United between 2002 and 2014 during a golden period for the Old Trafford giants.

Over the course of that glittering spell, he won six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

When reflecting on what it was like walking into the famed dressing room for the first time, Ferdinand alluded to how the club's winning mentality was made clear straight away.

Asked about the expectations back then, Ferdinand told The High Performance Podcast: "To expect to win. You take a trophy a season, minimum. And you wouldn't accept people just tossing it off in training."

When questioned on his reaction to players who did let their standards drop on the training pitch, Ferdinand outlined that he was not one to hide his emotions.

"I'd be screaming and shouting. I'd call you out. I'd embarrass you, whether it's through humour or straight 'what are you doing? Losing a game in training because you're messing about? Are you mad?' No, you're not ruining my day," he added.

Ferdinand's approach appeared to work as United enjoyed one of the most successful eras in the club's history.

However, it seems that United's obsession with winning trophies is not shared by the club's current hierarchy.

Last week, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed "cups are sometimes an ego thing for managers and clubs", suggesting that he assesses progress in other ways.

This has raised a few eyebrows given United's lack of silverware in recent times. The team have not won a major competition since the 2017 Europa League, and following their defeat to Leicester in the FA Cup on Sunday, it seems that their only chance of ending that run will be to triumph in that competition once more in May.

By clarifying United's stance when it came to trophies in the early part of the 21st century, Ferdinand has shown what worked for the Red Devils in the past. Perhaps returning to this mindset could bring the club more success moving forward.

