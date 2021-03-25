Sunderland news: Black Cats closing in on permanent deal for defender

Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One this weekend when they head to the Memorial Stadium to face Bristol Rovers.

After triumphing in the Football League Trophy final earlier this month, the Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw by promotion rivals Lincoln City last week.

However, despite this setback, Sunderland's hopes of achieving automatic promotion were given a boost on Tuesday as Peterborough United suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

Currently trailing Posh by two points in the third-tier standings, the Black Cats could leapfrog Darren Ferguson's side by securing a 10th away league win of the season.

Whilst Sunderland manager Lee Johnson will be focused on leading the club to the Championship in the coming weeks, recent reports suggest that he is already looking into making definitive moves in the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, the Black Cats have entered negotiations with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the possibility of signing Dion Sanderson on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Sunderland, is thought to be valued by his parent-club at £2m and is also attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Since joining the Black Cats on a temporary basis last October, Sanderson has made 21 appearances for the club in League One.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would unquestionably be a coup for Sunderland if they can convince Sanderson to move to the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.72, the defender has also made 2.4 clearances per game and is clearly confident with the ball at his feet as he has a pass completion rate of 83.6%.

Sanderson's superb partnership with Luke O'Nien in the heart of the Black Cats' defence has resulted in his side keeping four clean-sheets in their last five league matches.

Providing that Sunderland are able to achieve promotion to League One in May, there is no reason why they cannot fight off competition from elsewhere to secure the signing of a player who has all the credentials needed to thrive in a higher division.

