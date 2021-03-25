Queens Park Rangers news: Charlie Austin reveals main England regret

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to end the season in a positive fashion following the international break after what has been a relatively quiet year at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

With the play-offs out of reach, the Hoops are drifting towards a mid-table finish for the second campaign in succession under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

When you consider that the 58-year-old will be looking to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window, it will be intriguing to see whether he decides to try and sign Charlie Austin on a permanent basis.

Since joining the Hoops on a short-term loan deal in January, the forward has provided an attacking spark for his side by scoring five goals in 15 Championship appearances.

Given that first-team football at his parent-club West Bromwich Albion is no longer guaranteed due to the presence of Mbaye Diagne and Callum Robinson, Austin's future at the Hawthorns is currently uncertain.

With England set to kick-off their World Cup qualifying campaign against San Marino tonight, Austin has reflected on the disappointment of not earning a cap for his country despite being called up by then-manager Roy Hodgson in 2015.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the snub, the 31-year-old said: "That still hurts me and disappoints me.

"I scored 18 Premier League goals for a QPR team that got relegated.

"To be rewarded with an England call-up was great, but to be rewarded with an England cap would have capped off an incredible year for me personally.

"It just wasn't meant to be.

"That's probably one regret I have in my career.

"I've not spoken to Roy Hodgson since."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that only Harry Kane, Diego Costa and Sergio Aguero scored more goals than Austin in the 2014/15 Premier League campaign, it came as somewhat of a shock when he was not given the opportunity to shine at international level.

For QPR's sake, they will be hoping that the forward can recapture some of the form that saw him set the top-tier alight during his first spell at the club.

Providing that Austin is able to find the back of the net on a regular basis between now and the end of the season, the Hoops ought to consider the possibility of drafting him in on a permanent deal.

Having scored 81 goals at Championship level during his career, the former Southampton man knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this division and thus could potentially play a key role in helping QPR reach new heights next season.

News Now - Sport News