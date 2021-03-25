Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard have both been retired for quite a few years now, but the two former England midfielders are still often compared.

Both were world-class footballers at their respective peaks.

Manchester United legend Scholes is one of the most naturally gifted English players in history. His array of passing was outstanding, he could dictate the tempo of games, and he scored his fair share of goals.

Liverpool icon Gerrard was a different type of footballer but similar to Scholes in certain respects, such as his range of passing and his ability to put the ball in the net.

More of an all-action midfielder, however, Gerrard inspired his team to victory in some hugely important matches.

Which of the two players was better is purely down to personal opinion. There is no right or wrong answer.

However, there’s only one winner when comparing silverware.

Scholes won the Premier League title 11 times during his remarkable career. Gerrard, on the other hand, never managed to land his hands on the trophy.

The closest he came was under Brendan Rodgers during the 2013-14 season. His infamous slip against Chelsea, though, proved costly towards the end of that campaign.

After retiring in 2016, Gerrard briefly worked as a pundit on BT Sport.

And one clip from his spell as a pundit still pops up on social media from time to time now.

While making a point, Gerrard mentioned that he was someone who had never won the league.

This prompted a subtle wry smile from Scholes which United fans still fondly remember today.

However, while Scholes is still working as a pundit, Gerrard is now forging a successful career for himself in management.

The 40-year-old recently inspired Rangers to their first Scottish league title since 2011, ending Celtic’s dominance in the process.

Gerrard is tipped to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield when the German coach eventually leaves Liverpool.

Scholes, on the other hand, was appointed manager of League Two side Oldham Athletic in February 2019 before resigning a month later having won just one of his seven games in charge.

