Andy Ruiz is set to return to the ring for the first time since his headline making loss to Anthony Joshua to take on Chris Arreola on May 1, rather than April 24 as was originally planned.

Ruiz shot to instant boxing fame as he shocked fans and TKOed Joshua in June 2019 in New York.

Coming in as a 25-1 underdog, the American pulled off what some have labelled one of boxing’s biggest ever upsets and claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO belts from AJ.

After his life changing victory, however, Ruiz spent six months partying and celebrating his victory whilst AJ the next six months training hard for their rematch.

In a way, Ruiz’s original victory – or rather its consequences – ensured his loss in their rematch as he weighed in more than a stone heavier for their bout in Saudi Arabia.

Although a cagey affair, Ruiz was not able to defend his belts and lost out to AJ via a unanimous points defeat. He has not fought since.

He is returning imminently, though. His bout with Chris Arreola, originally set to take place April 24, will now go ahead on May 1.

Although unconfirmed, it has been rumoured the fight will headline a FOX PPV (pay-per-view) event.

Arreola, 39, is also entering the ring on the back of a defeat – to Polish boxer Adam Kownacki – and both will be desperate to get back to winning ways this time around.

Ruiz is certainly determined to, as he has demonstrated by his weight loss documented on his personal YouTube channel.

After joining up with Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso, Ruiz seems more hungry for success and motivated, something he admitted he wasn’t before his AJ rematch.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ruiz told fans: “All this hard work and dedication is gonna pay off man.

“I’m ready for my next fight. I’m ready, excited, ready to prove everybody wrong. I must have lost 40lbs [2st 12lbs].

"After my fight against Anthony Joshua, my defeat in Saudi Arabia, I gained to like 310lbs [22st 2lbs].

“I was depressed, I was mad at myself because I knew I should’ve trained, I knew I should’ve done better in my last fight, but it’s never too late. Now is the beginning to see the real and new Andy Ruiz Jr…

“I had everything, the belts, but I took that s*** for granted. Now it’s more motivation, being here with more champions, people that are dedicated, I’m excited to be here.

“In my other fights I used to weigh 270lbs, 280lbs and I would have to lose 20lbs just to get in my weight.

“I would always do it the wrong way, use plastic, try to lose weight at the last minute, drain myself.

“I’m ready to get my belts back, not just my belts, I’m coming for you Tyson Fury – I need that WBC.”

Ruiz seems optimistic about his fighting ability going into the ring in May. Fans are in for a treat if his words are anything to go by.

News Now - Sport News