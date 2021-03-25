Two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre weighed in on the discussion concerning Khabib Nurmagomedov’s future this week, saying he’d be a great pro wrestler.

Following Khabib’s official retirement from UFC last week, announced by Dana White, there has already been a great deal of speculation about what the 32-year-old Russian will do next.

McIntyre seemed convinced Khabib would be great in the ring and crowds would tune in from around the world to watch the UFC legend compete in WWE.

Unlike many UFC and WWE superstars, Nurmagomedov is not known for his trash-talking game, but purely for his fighting. This could raise questions about his ability to adapt to WWE – a notoriously performative sport.

Speaking to TMZ, McIntyre suggested a way around this problem:

"[Khabib's] so talented that I reckon he could make some noise, and if he can't make the noise himself, we’ve got Paul Heyman. We’ve got a few talented people who can carry the load when it comes to talking."

McIntyre seemed convinced that even without a good trash-talking game, the WWE team would find a way for Nurmagomedov to succeed:

"MVP has done a heckuva job for [Bobby] Lashley. Maybe that's another name to throw in the hat. But, [Khabib's] such an amazing performer in the UFC, and if he can't quite figure out that part, we’ll make it work."

“We’re about enhancing the positives and hiding the negatives.”

Heyman – Brock Lesnar’s hypeman – has legendary status in WWE and a partnership between him and Nurmagomedov would definitely be popular among fans.

McIntyre thinks the same: “I think the fans would be very excited”

Of course, this is all speculation for now and Nurmagomedov has never publicly spoken about a move to WWE.

Now, however, with his future uncertain, it is a move that would be less surprising than ever been before. It could make Khabib a superstar both in the Octagon and in WWE.

