It’s set to be a very interesting summer at Old Trafford.

Manchester United appointed their first ever football director in the form of John Murtough, while former player Darren Fletcher became technical director.

Will the restructuring lead to a busy transfer window?

With qualification into next season’s Champions League almost guaranteed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be wanting to strengthen his squad in an attempt to reduce the gap between them and Manchester City.

It seems like an impossible task but who can they realistically sign to give them a chance to do just that?

Well, Manchester Evening News have been doing some thinking and they’ve revealed how Man Utd’s ‘dream’ matchday squad could look like next season.

Let’s take a look:

Goalkeepers (Dean Henderson, David de Gea)

No change here as Henderson and De Gea look set to do battle for the No.1 spot once again next season.

Defenders (Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles)

The first new signing appears in the form of Real Madrid’s Varane. The Frenchman’s contract in Spain expires next year and he could be valuable for relatively cheap this summer.

There’s no room for the loveable Eric Bailly on the bench putting his United future in doubt.

Midfielders (Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Declan Rice, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek)

Rice’s arrival would mean plenty of competition for the three midfield positions - something that Van de Beek won’t enjoy. The West Ham man is currently valued at £54m.

Forwards (Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Anthony Martial)

And there he is, folks. Haaland, who is valued at £99m, would be some signing if Solskjaer can persuade his compatriot to return to England. It would be some statement from United and one that would make the whole of Europe sit up and take notice.

So who makes the starting XI from that matchday squad?

Well, the Manchester Evening News have gone with De Gea in goal and a back-four of Wan-Bissaka, Varana, Maguire and Shaw. In midfield, Rice and Pogba play behind Fernandes. While it’s no surprise to see Haaland at centre-forward but it’s perhaps a shock to see Amad on the right wing while Rashford is on the left.

Who does that leave out?

Bench: Henderson, Lindelof, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Van de Beek, Greenwood, James, Martial.

A title-winning squad? Possibly.

Until you compare it to Manchester City’s that is...

