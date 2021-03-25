Eddie Hearn has claimed that the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could still be held at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The bout, which would unify the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles held by Joshua, and the WBC belt held by Fury, is yet to have a confirmed venue or date.

It appeared that the fight was set to take place in the Middle East, but Joshua’s promoter Hearn, speaking to talkSPORT, has suggested that Wembley Stadium is still an option.

But this is only if Coronavirus restrictions have been eased and a full capacity crowd would be allowed.

“We do have to look at opportunities and with the crowd restrictions it makes it even more difficult to generate the kind of money in the UK that you need,” Hearn said.

“There have been a couple of conversations over the last 48 hours, I spoke to Bob Arum on Monday at length.

“We were talking about Wembley and he asked me about the restrictions and of course I told him about the Euros going into Wembley and talks of full capacity going in there in June/July.

“Could we get full capacity after the Euros, sort of middle/end of July?

“If we could, that does bring London and Wembley into the conversation. I’d love to find an excuse to do it in the UK and to find a way.”

It was announced last week that Joshua and Fury had both signed contracts for a two-fight deal, and this has factored into selecting a venue.

“I think most people to be honest with you, this includes the Middle East, they would prefer to do the fight back end of the year.

“Do we do the first one in London and the second one in the Middle East or wherever those interesting offers come from?

“There’s a lot of discussions to be had, we don’t rule out Wembley, but one thing we do know is the only way we could stage that fight in Wembley is with full capacity.”

The government has said that up to 10,000 people could be allowed in stadiums after May 17 – but only if the pilot events, such as the Carabao Cup final on April 25, are successful.

