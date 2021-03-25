Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid have not approached Juventus regarding Cristiano Ronaldo.

MARCA recently reported that the former Madrid star is willing to return to the Spanish capital, with rumours circulating regarding a Juventus exit.

However, reliable journalist Romano has provided an important update from inside the Madrid camp.

What did Romano say?

Discussing the potential exit on his Here We Go Podcast, the reporter revealed there hasn't been much progress regarding a deal.

"What I can say is that Real Madrid are not working to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, so there is no proposal to Juventus and there is no proposal to Cristiano," Romano said from 9:26 onwards.

"They are talking to people close to Cristiano because Jorge Mendes is looking at the situation and he wants to be prepared.

"At the moment, there is nothing agreed or advanced with Real Madrid."

What is the situation at Juventus at the moment?

During Andrea Pirlo's maiden season in charge of the Bianconeri, results haven't gone according to plan.

After winning the Serie A title for nine consecutive years, Juve have struggled this season. Pirlo's side currently sit third in the Italian top-flight and are ten points adrift of league-leaders Inter Milan.

Moreover, Juventus suffered a round of 16 Champions League exit at the hands of Porto. To further add salt to the wound, the Old Lady were dumped out of Europe at the same stage last season.

How has Ronaldo performed during his time with Juventus?

Since making the switch from Madrid to Turin, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made 123 appearances and recorded 117 goal contributions during that time.

According to WhoScored, Ronaldo plays a vital role in the team as he has recorded the highest average rating in the Juventus squad with 7.72.

Furthermore, out of the players who feature consistently for Juve, the former Madrid man leads in shots per game averages and dribbles completed.

