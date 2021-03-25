The opponent and date for Conor McGregor’s next fight in the UFC have reportedly been set.

The 32-year-old is to take on Dustin Poirier, in a trilogy fight, on July 10 according to reports from UFC journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili, in Georgia, via SPORTbible.

The third fight in the trilogy, which is currently even with one win each, was originally arranged for 10 May, but the two fighter’s camps are taking longer than initially expected to come to terms on an agreement.

A July 10 date would mean that McGregor vs Poirier III is during International Fight Week, when the UFC usually induct members to their Hall of Fame.

McGregor first fought Poirier in September 2014, at UFC 178, winning by TKO in the first round. Their rematch took place over six years later, in January of this year, at UFC 257, but this time Poirier won by TKO in the second round.

After retiring from MMA for the third time in his career last June, McGregors latest comeback was the second bout with Poirier, and his third UFC fight since his professional boxing debut in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor was reportedly being lined up to fight Manny Pacquiao, although the Filipino appears to now have his sights set on a different opponent.

After losing his fight with Mayweather, McGregor has an MMA record of 1-2, and an overall record of 22-5-0. Poirier has a record of 27-6-0 and has lost just one of his last seven fights.

It remains to be seen whether the fight will take place in Las Vegas, which may be difficult due to the Coronavirus, or at UFC’s ‘Fight Island’ like the previous event.

Speaking on Instagram recently, McGregor highlighted just how much he is looking forward to having another crack at Poirier.

"1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be.

"This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!"

